'Floribama Shore' Star Kirk Medas Dead at 33 After Fighting for His Life in ICU

'Floribama Shore' star Kirk Medas died at 33 years old after fighting for his life in the hospital.

Aimee Elizabeth Hall announced the news on Facebook, writing, “We lost our brother, our best friend, our heart — Kirk. I was at the beach when I felt it. Before the call even came, a dolphin kept coming up to me, as if to say goodbye. Kirk and I shared a love for dolphins and the ocean, and in that moment, I just knew.”

She noted her “heart is shattered,” but finds “peace in knowing he’s no longer in pain.”

“He’s in heaven now — free, whole, and making everyone laugh the way only he could,” she continued. “Kirk had the kindest soul, a heart full of love for everyone he met, and a spirit that brought people together. He truly was the glue that held us all close.”