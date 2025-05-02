'Floribama Shore' Star Kirk Medas Dead at 33 After Fighting for His Life in ICU
Floribama Shore star Kirk Medas passed away on Friday, May 2 after his health battle was revealed.
Aimee Elizabeth Hall announced the news on Facebook, writing, “We lost our brother, our best friend, our heart — Kirk. I was at the beach when I felt it. Before the call even came, a dolphin kept coming up to me, as if to say goodbye. Kirk and I shared a love for dolphins and the ocean, and in that moment, I just knew.”
She noted her “heart is shattered,” but finds “peace in knowing he’s no longer in pain.”
“He’s in heaven now — free, whole, and making everyone laugh the way only he could,” she continued. “Kirk had the kindest soul, a heart full of love for everyone he met, and a spirit that brought people together. He truly was the glue that held us all close.”
Hall shared she’ll “never forget the moment they placed him on the ventilator, before the coma took hold.”
“I told him I loved him, and tears rolled from his eyes,” she recalled. “That memory will stay with me forever.” Hall shared she already misses “his voice, his laughter [and] his presence.”
“The world feels a little dimmer without him — but I know I’ll see my best friend again someday,” she concluded. “Until then, I’ll carry him in my heart. Always.”
As OK! reported, Hall took to Instagram on May 1 to share the news that Medas was ill.
“Our friend Kirk has been in the ICU for over two weeks now, battling a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis,” she wrote on Instagram on May 1. “He’s currently on a ventilator, and the situation is incredibly serious. Nilsa [Prowant] has been flying back and forth to Miami to be by his side, and I’ve been lucky enough to stay connected through FaceTime with his roommates and close friends who’ve been keeping us updated daily.”
Hall noted Medas “does not have medical insurance,” so his mother has created a GoFundMe to assist with the “overwhelming expenses.”
“Please pray for Kirk,” Hall somberly added. “Pray for his mother. Pray for his friends. We’re all hurting watching our brother fight this battle.”
She concluded by thanking fans for their “love and support.”
Prowant also took to her Instagram to share, “Kirk Medas is in the ICU fighting necrotizing pancreatitis. He is sedated and this could take some time to heal. We are praying that he has a full recovery but this process could take some time. The donation will help for medical bills and rehab. He has no medical insurance so your donations will be greatly appreciated. Please continue to uplift Kirk in your prayers. Thank you again from the Medas Family. I’ve posted the link for @kirkmedas gofundme in my bio.”
Floribama Shore hasn’t aired on MTV since 2022.