Florida Mother and Son Incest Case Included Adult Toys, Police Report Reveals

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A shocking Florida i----- case involving a mother and son included s-- toys, police records revealed. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christina Clemens, 46, and her son, Shane Clemens, 22, in Lakeland, Fla., after a domestic violence call uncovered a four-year sexual relationship. Shane told investigators that their encounters frequently utilized vibrators and other toys, including a colorful strap-on, which police found next to the mother's bed. The police report noted that cameras inside the home's living room and bedroom had recorded some of their interactions.

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The Son Was Arrested for Battery Against His Mother

Source: @POLKSHERIFF/YOUTUBE A police report revealed there was video footage of the mother and son's interactions.

The relationship was exposed out of spite after Christina called the police to report that Shane had battered her during an argument. Sheriff Grady Judd detailed how after he was arrested for battery, “We asked mama, ‘Have you been having s-- with your son since he was 18?’ That's when Christina Clemens allegedly replied, ‘only about 100 times.’”

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Did the Husband Know?

Source: POLK COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Christina Clemens' husband said he was not aware of the incestuous affair.

Investigators questioned the husband to see if he was aware of the cohabitation dynamics. He noted that while the husband claimed he "absolutely was not aware" of the incestuous relationship, he had his doubts. “The husband... said he had no idea that his wife and her son were having s--, but found it suspicious that they would go into the main bedroom and lock the door,” Judd said. Both individuals were charged with i----, and Christina was additionally charged with open adultery.

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Source: POLK COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Christina Clemens said she slept with her son around 100 times.

Recorded jailhouse phone calls later caught Christina asking her son to tell his father, Terry, he lied and to hand over his phone so she could delete the evidence. Christina allegedly asked her son if he wanted to "stop doing what we do." "But you need to tell Terry that you're a liar and you only said that because you were mad,” seemingly implying that Shane had informed his father about the prurient relationship. Shane was released from jail on Thursday, September 17, after court records indicated his i---- charge was dropped, though his domestic battery charge remained. “What else can you say? That’s nasty,” the sheriff said of the duo. “And it’s illegal.”

Source: @POLKSHERIFF/YOUTUBE Sheriff Grady Judd called the case 'nasty.'