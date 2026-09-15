TRUE CRIME NEWS Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Had History of Domestic Violence Allegations: Report Source: AP The lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial was previously charged with assaulting his then-wife and had an active restraining order against him during the proceedings. Brittany Vincent Sept. 15 2026, Published 8:55 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial was previously charged with assaulting his then-wife and had an active restraining order against him during the proceedings, according to NBC10 Boston. The assault charge was later dismissed. The report follows a mistrial after the jury couldn't agree on whether Clancy was criminally responsible for killing her three children. Other jurors have since publicly described their disagreements with the holdout.

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A Dismissed Charge and Restraining Order

Source: AP A police report says his 13-year-old nephew called 911 in September 2021 after allegedly seeing him grab his wife by the throat and throw her into a dresser, a charge that was later dismissed.

According to a police report reviewed by the station, the man's 13-year-old nephew called 911 in September 2021 after allegedly seeing him grab his wife by the throat and throw her into a dresser. The couple later divorced. The same nephew obtained a restraining order last year after alleging his uncle knocked him down and repeatedly punched him in the face. NBC10 Boston reported that the order remained active during Clancy's trial.

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Questions About Jury Selection

Source: AP Massachusetts' standard juror questionnaire asks about arrests, criminal charges and court orders, but the station couldn't confirm his answers because questionnaires aren't public.

The findings raised questions about the jurors' screening. Massachusetts' standard questionnaire asks prospective jurors about arrests, criminal charges and court orders, NBC10 Boston reported. The station also found an eviction case, with court records showing a judgment exceeding $12,000 for unpaid rent. The station could not confirm his answers because juror questionnaires aren't publicly available. Clancy's defense team and the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the findings when approached with them on Friday, September 11.

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Disagreements During Deliberations

Source: AP Foreperson Ronni Carlson said the man acknowledged having reasonable doubt but still refused to support an acquittal by reason of insanity.

Jury foreperson Ronni Carlson said the man acknowledged having reasonable doubt, but still refused to support an acquittal by reason of insanity. Judge William Sullivan questioned jurors and repeated his instructions about reasonable doubt before asking them to continue deliberating. The jury ultimately remained deadlocked, which ultimately resulted in a mistrial. Juror Nick Dargie also said the man used a water bottle to reenact the strangulations during deliberations, according to an interview cited by TMZ.

Clancy's Attorney Seeks a New Ruling

Source: AP Attorney Kevin Reddington has asked Judge William Sullivan to find Clancy not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, with arguments set for September 29.