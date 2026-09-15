Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Had History of Domestic Violence Allegations: Report
Sept. 15 2026, Published 8:55 a.m. ET
The lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial was previously charged with assaulting his then-wife and had an active restraining order against him during the proceedings, according to NBC10 Boston. The assault charge was later dismissed.
The report follows a mistrial after the jury couldn't agree on whether Clancy was criminally responsible for killing her three children. Other jurors have since publicly described their disagreements with the holdout.
A Dismissed Charge and Restraining Order
According to a police report reviewed by the station, the man's 13-year-old nephew called 911 in September 2021 after allegedly seeing him grab his wife by the throat and throw her into a dresser. The couple later divorced.
The same nephew obtained a restraining order last year after alleging his uncle knocked him down and repeatedly punched him in the face. NBC10 Boston reported that the order remained active during Clancy's trial.
Questions About Jury Selection
The findings raised questions about the jurors' screening. Massachusetts' standard questionnaire asks prospective jurors about arrests, criminal charges and court orders, NBC10 Boston reported. The station also found an eviction case, with court records showing a judgment exceeding $12,000 for unpaid rent.
The station could not confirm his answers because juror questionnaires aren't publicly available. Clancy's defense team and the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the findings when approached with them on Friday, September 11.
- Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Reveals Why He Was So 'Upset' at Lone Juror Who Had 'Doubts' About Trial Verdict: 'That’s Not Right'
- 'He Was Very Arrogant,' Jurors Say of Lone Holdout in Lindsay Clancy Mistrial Who Blocked Verdict
- Lindsay Clancy Murder Case Officially Declared a Mistrial After Emergency Bid Is Denied
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Disagreements During Deliberations
Jury foreperson Ronni Carlson said the man acknowledged having reasonable doubt, but still refused to support an acquittal by reason of insanity.
Judge William Sullivan questioned jurors and repeated his instructions about reasonable doubt before asking them to continue deliberating. The jury ultimately remained deadlocked, which ultimately resulted in a mistrial.
Juror Nick Dargie also said the man used a water bottle to reenact the strangulations during deliberations, according to an interview cited by TMZ.
Clancy's Attorney Seeks a New Ruling
Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, has asked Sullivan to find her not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility. He argues prosecutors failed to prove that she understood the wrongfulness of her actions.
Clancy's defense says she was experiencing postpartum psychosis when she killed her children in January 2023. Her children were Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, who was 8 months old. Reddington's Thursday, September 10, motion argues that the evidence did not support a murder conviction.
He asked for arguments on the request at a September 29 hearing.