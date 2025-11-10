Former Adult Film Star Jenna Jameson Reveals She's Now 'Helping Others Find Jesus' in Shocking Career Move: 'Crack That Bible!'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Jameson is stepping into a whole new chapter. The former adult film star opened up about what she calls “switching sides” in a recent Instagram Reel, sharing that she’s focused on faith and a completely different purpose in life. “After decades of being known for my body and sin, getting baptized and helping others find Jesus too,” she told fans.

“Crack the Bible… you won’t regret it,” Jameson added in her Sunday, November 9, caption, along with a cross emoji.

Source: MEGA Jenna Jameson said she’s focused on her faith now.

Jameson, who became one of the most recognizable names in adult entertainment in the late ’90s and early 2000s, has reinvented herself several times over the years. After retiring from the industry in 2008, she made her way back into the public eye through business ventures and reality TV. Back then, she famously insisted she was done with adult films for good.

“I will never, ever, ever spread my legs again in this industry,” Jameson declared. “Ever!”

Source: MEGA The star shared that she recently got baptized.

Despite initially stepping away, she later returned to the adult entertainment world in 2013 — though not in the way fans expected. She didn’t film scenes, as she once promised. Instead, she participated in online appearances on MyFreeCams and attended adult entertainment shows, including one in New Jersey where she met fans and signed autographs.

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson reflected on her past and her spiritual journey.

Her spiritual path has taken several turns. In 2015, Jameson converted to Judaism, and by 2019, she announced she was leaving X (formerly Twitter) after dealing with escalating antisemitism. “I want to clarify why I’m leaving,” she wrote at the time. “My sobriety and faith are the most important things to me. I am being attacked for my faith. Being Jewish. I must protect my love for God above everything, my sobriety and strength stem from him and his grace.”

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram The former adult film star recently posted photos comparing herself at 18 and 51.

More recently, Jameson reflected on how much she’s changed after going back to Christianity. "18 vs 51 I’ve definitely been through a lot, but I’m thankful. I’ve found my faith again and I’m so at peace. My belief in the most high has led me to the strength I never knew I had," she captioned the set. Both photos showed her in a pajama outfit with her long blonde hair falling over her shoulders.

