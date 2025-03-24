COUPLES Jenna Jameson 'Hard Launches' New Relationship Weeks After Divorce From Jessi Lawless Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson 'hard launched' her new romance on Instagram following her divorce from Jessi Lawless.

Jenna Jameson isn’t wasting any time moving on from ex-wife Jessi Lawless! The former adult film star made things Instagram official with a new love, just weeks after filing for divorce from the podcaster. The two had originally separated a year ago after tying the knot in 2023.

Source: @milsocampo/Instagram Jenna Jameson made her new relationship Instagram official.

“Hard launch…” Jameson captioned the post, sharing a selfie with Mil R. Ocampo, who describes themselves as an “author & voice actor of an upcoming literary fiction novel” and says they're “Happily Taken” via their Instagram bio.

Days earlier on March 22, Ocampo also posted a cozy snap of the couple lying in bed, with Jameson resting her head on their chest.

"You make every day so beautiful. Thank you for being so loving. This year will be fantastic and set the stage for many more. I love you," Jameson gushed in the comments section.

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram The former adult film star shared a selfie with Mil R. Ocampo, calling it a 'hard launch.'

As OK! previously reported, Jameson filed divorce papers in Clark County, Nev., after allegedly making multiple attempts to reconcile with Lawless. In the filing, she requested to keep her “multiple luxury handbags” and fine jewelry, specifically citing her Chanel and Louis Vuitton purses, a Cartier band, a Jewish faith necklace and a necklace that belonged to her father. She also asked that her clothing and paintings remain hers.

Lawless addressed the breakup on February 28, revealing that Jameson had tried to win her back, but the “Born Lawless” host wasn’t interested. “She moved around several times staying with a friend in Chicago and then with another friend in California and then she was in Las Vegas for a little while, but she was hard to keep up with so getting her served was challenging,” Lawless explained.

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jessi Lawless has moved on with her girlfriend, Christian Ghidina.

The influencer made it clear she’s “moved on,” sharing that she’s been dating her girlfriend, Christian Ghidina, for the past eight months. Lawless gushed over her significant other, saying the model is “beyond patient and understanding” and has “kept me sane” throughout her split.

Lawless claimed Jameson started drinking again while visiting Chicago. “Then when I confronted her about it, she was definitely trying to lie about it until I told her I had pictures,” she recalled, though Lawless said she loved Jameson with all her heart and wished her the best.

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram Jenna Jameson filed for divorce and requested to keep her luxury handbags and jewelry.

She also admitted she’s relieved that Jameson appears to be moving forward. “She’s made comments on multiple occasions alluding to us getting back together. I’m just glad she’s finally letting that go,” Lawless shared. To mark the end of her marriage, Lawless posted a celebratory clip with Ghidina, confirming the divorce.