10 of Jenna Jameson's Sultriest Photos: See the Former Adult Film Star's Hottest Moments
Jenna Jameson Is a Hot Blonde
Former adult film star Jenna Jameson showcased her figure in a black tank top and lace-trim high-leg thong underwear.
"In love with love," she captioned the post.
Taking a Dip
Jameson enjoyed a relaxing pool day in a halter ribbed tank top and vibrant pink bikini bottom, showing off her fit tummy area.
She told her followers, "Loving my new place! Peace feels so gooood…"
Jenna Jameson Flaunted Her Curves
In a sultry August 2024 photo, Jameson put her hourglass shape on display in a white bra top and royal blue thong bikini bottom. With her hair tied up, she struck a seductive pose and exposed her stunning behind.
"Feeling so settled and happy. Sobriety and being single is a beautiful blessing," she wrote in the caption.
She Went on a Sunny Getaway
"Making a new start," Jameson captioned a photo of herself, lounging on a poolside in a sizzling checkered bikini. She topped off her look with massive sunglasses.
Jenna Jameson Tempted Her Followers
Jameson served her curvaceous physique in a steamy bedroom photo, sporting a floral-patterned bikini with mesh details. She completed her sultry look with black-framed glasses and a stylish necklace.
Enjoying Her Time on a Beach
The 50-year-old showed off her behind in a vibrant pink bikini, flashing a peace sign in one hand while facing away from the camera.
Jameson wrote in the caption, "Chicago on the water = heaven."
She Blessed Her Feed With an Alluring Look
Jameson set pulses racing in a raunchy bed snap, showcasing her voluptuous figure in an intricate green lace lingerie that complemented her tattoos.
"Never sacrifice your dignity to get even with someone who has none," she reminded her fans in the caption.
Jenna Jameson Dropped Another Friendly Reminder
In July 2023, Jameson basked in the sun in a skimpy lilac bikini while vacationing in Las Vegas, Nev.
"Ignore people who think they know more about you than you do. 😏," the caption read.
Looking Incredible
The former webcam model showcased her toned midsection in a leopard bandeau bikini top and matching bottom.
She Set the Internet on Fire
In a June 2022 snap, Jameson stunned in a barely-there black bikini bottom and white crop top.
"Wanna manifest something in this world? Put it in the mind of a woman that loves you," she wrote in the caption.