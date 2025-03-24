or
10 of Jenna Jameson's Sultriest Photos: See the Former Adult Film Star's Hottest Moments

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson may have retired from the adult film industry in 2008, but she still knows how to turn up the heat with her sizzling bikini photos online.

By:

March 24 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Jenna Jameson Is a Hot Blonde

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson launched her adult film career in the early 1990s.

Former adult film star Jenna Jameson showcased her figure in a black tank top and lace-trim high-leg thong underwear.

"In love with love," she captioned the post.

Taking a Dip

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

She has been inducted into the X-Rated Critics Organization and Adult Video News Halls of Fame.

Jameson enjoyed a relaxing pool day in a halter ribbed tank top and vibrant pink bikini bottom, showing off her fit tummy area.

She told her followers, "Loving my new place! Peace feels so gooood…"

Jenna Jameson Flaunted Her Curves

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson was first married to Brad Armstrong from 1996 to 2001.

In a sultry August 2024 photo, Jameson put her hourglass shape on display in a white bra top and royal blue thong bikini bottom. With her hair tied up, she struck a seductive pose and exposed her stunning behind.

"Feeling so settled and happy. Sobriety and being single is a beautiful blessing," she wrote in the caption.

She Went on a Sunny Getaway

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

She moved on with Jay Grdina, though they also divorced in 2006.

"Making a new start," Jameson captioned a photo of herself, lounging on a poolside in a sizzling checkered bikini. She topped off her look with massive sunglasses.

Jenna Jameson Tempted Her Followers

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson tied the knot with Jessi Lawless in May 2023 after five months of dating.

Jameson served her curvaceous physique in a steamy bedroom photo, sporting a floral-patterned bikini with mesh details. She completed her sultry look with black-framed glasses and a stylish necklace.

jenna jameson

Enjoying Her Time on a Beach

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jessi Lawless filed for annulment in April 2024.

The 50-year-old showed off her behind in a vibrant pink bikini, flashing a peace sign in one hand while facing away from the camera.

Jameson wrote in the caption, "Chicago on the water = heaven."

She Blessed Her Feed With an Alluring Look

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson has three kids.

Jameson set pulses racing in a raunchy bed snap, showcasing her voluptuous figure in an intricate green lace lingerie that complemented her tattoos.

"Never sacrifice your dignity to get even with someone who has none," she reminded her fans in the caption.

Jenna Jameson Dropped Another Friendly Reminder

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

Jenna Jameson shares twin sons with her ex-partner Tito Ortiz.

In July 2023, Jameson basked in the sun in a skimpy lilac bikini while vacationing in Las Vegas, Nev.

"Ignore people who think they know more about you than you do. 😏," the caption read.

Looking Incredible

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

She also has one daughter with Lior Bitton.

The former webcam model showcased her toned midsection in a leopard bandeau bikini top and matching bottom.

She Set the Internet on Fire

Source: @jennacantlose/Instagram

According to Jenna Jameson, she was body shamed when she was pregnant with her daughter.

In a June 2022 snap, Jameson stunned in a barely-there black bikini bottom and white crop top.

"Wanna manifest something in this world? Put it in the mind of a woman that loves you," she wrote in the caption.

