Former First Lady Laura Bush Kissed a Former Fling 'on the Lips' at a Christmas Party, Daughter Jenna Bush Hager Reveals: 'One Step Too Far'
Oct. 10 2025, Published 1:11 p.m. ET
Did Laura Bush accidentally cheat on her husband?
During the Friday, October 10, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager, 43, confessed that a person from her mother's past unexpectedly kissed her on the lips during a Christmas party.
Laura — who has been married to former president George W. Bush since 1977 — did not see the spontaneous smooch coming.
"My mom was at a Christmas party, and an old person from her past kissed her on the lips," Jenna admitted, eliciting gasps from her in-studio audience.
She noted how everyone's mouths hung open when they witnessed the strange behavior.
"A kiss on the lips is one step too far," she asserted. "Left cheek, fine. But the problem with the left cheek, if the person is going for the right, all of a sudden...the old pucker."
Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Father George W. Bush Is a 'Crier'
Earlier in the episode, Jenna shared more secrets of her family's past, including her dad's tendency to cry.
"My dad is a crier. I come from a long line of criers. It just happens naturally because it's in the DNA," she explained. "Actually, my grandfather [George H.W. Bush] had this list of rules, and one of them was to cry openly if a friend was hurting. When I think about it now, he wrote about it in the 70s or 80s or something, and he raised my dad in the 40s and 50s. I was like, 'That was kind of early vulnerability for a man.'"
Guest co-host Willie Geist expressed his admiration for how the 41st president lived his life with "integrity."
"I'm going to take that with me," he said.
- Jenna Bush Hager’s College Romance Ruined Once She Lent Her Jeans to a 'Skinny Fella': 'I Can't Be Bigger Than You'
- Jenna Bush Hager Reveals the Awkward Misunderstanding That Led Her to Move Out of Her Parents' House: 'It Was a False Accusation!'
- Miranda Kerr Reveals What Close Friend Katy Perry Told Her After She Landed From Space
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The mom-of-three wants to instill her seven-year-old son, Hal, with similar values of showing emotion.
"I definitely want to teach Hal that vulnerability is part of being a man," she said. "I cry...I do that just, like, living. I think it's okay for men to cry."
Meanwhile, her husband, Henry Hager, is less inclined to wear his heart on his sleeve.
"Henry doesn't cry very much. He did cry with the great movie Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, which if you haven't seen it, it's a classic. Jenny Slate," she recalled.
Jenna Bush Hager Wants to Expand Her Family
Jenna shares three children with Henry: Hal, Mila, 12, Poppy, 10. She recently expressed interest in having more children.
"I would have had 22 children...not 22," she said during the Friday, October 3, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends. "I had three, which feels like 21. I would have had one more. I would have rounded that out."
"It's never too late, though!" co-host Justin Sylvester exclaimed.
"Yeah, it's probably too late. It feels like that ship has sailed," Jenna concluded.