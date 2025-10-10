or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > jenna bush hager
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Former First Lady Laura Bush Kissed a Former Fling 'on the Lips' at a Christmas Party, Daughter Jenna Bush Hager Reveals: 'One Step Too Far'

Photo of George W. Bush, Laura Bush and Jenna Bush Hager
Source: MEGA/TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jenna Bush Hager disclosed the moment her mother kissed a man that wasn't George W. Bush.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 10 2025, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Did Laura Bush accidentally cheat on her husband?

During the Friday, October 10, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Jenna Bush Hager, 43, confessed that a person from her mother's past unexpectedly kissed her on the lips during a Christmas party.

Laura — who has been married to former president George W. Bush since 1977 — did not see the spontaneous smooch coming.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Jenna Bush Hager uncovered an awkward moment from her mother's past.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager uncovered an awkward moment from her mother's past.

"My mom was at a Christmas party, and an old person from her past kissed her on the lips," Jenna admitted, eliciting gasps from her in-studio audience.

She noted how everyone's mouths hung open when they witnessed the strange behavior.

"A kiss on the lips is one step too far," she asserted. "Left cheek, fine. But the problem with the left cheek, if the person is going for the right, all of a sudden...the old pucker."

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Father George W. Bush Is a 'Crier'

Image of Laura Bush kissed a person who was not her husband at a Christmas party.
Source: MEGA

Laura Bush kissed a person who was not her husband at a Christmas party.

Earlier in the episode, Jenna shared more secrets of her family's past, including her dad's tendency to cry.

"My dad is a crier. I come from a long line of criers. It just happens naturally because it's in the DNA," she explained. "Actually, my grandfather [George H.W. Bush] had this list of rules, and one of them was to cry openly if a friend was hurting. When I think about it now, he wrote about it in the 70s or 80s or something, and he raised my dad in the 40s and 50s. I was like, 'That was kind of early vulnerability for a man.'"

Guest co-host Willie Geist expressed his admiration for how the 41st president lived his life with "integrity."

"I'm going to take that with me," he said.

MORE ON:
jenna bush hager

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jenna Bush Hager admitted she has a tendency to cry.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Jenna Bush Hager admitted she has a tendency to cry.

The mom-of-three wants to instill her seven-year-old son, Hal, with similar values of showing emotion.

"I definitely want to teach Hal that vulnerability is part of being a man," she said. "I cry...I do that just, like, living. I think it's okay for men to cry."

Meanwhile, her husband, Henry Hager, is less inclined to wear his heart on his sleeve.

"Henry doesn't cry very much. He did cry with the great movie Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, which if you haven't seen it, it's a classic. Jenny Slate," she recalled.

Jenna Bush Hager Wants to Expand Her Family

Image of Jenna Bush Hager is married to Henry Hager.
Source: @jennabhager/Instagram

Jenna Bush Hager is married to Henry Hager.

Jenna shares three children with Henry: Hal, Mila, 12, Poppy, 10. She recently expressed interest in having more children.

"I would have had 22 children...not 22," she said during the Friday, October 3, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends. "I had three, which feels like 21. I would have had one more. I would have rounded that out."

"It's never too late, though!" co-host Justin Sylvester exclaimed.

"Yeah, it's probably too late. It feels like that ship has sailed," Jenna concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.