Former NFL Star Marshall Faulk Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Parkinson's But Is 'Functioning': 'I Caught It Early'
Oct. 23 2026, Updated 6:09 p.m. ET
Former NFL star Marshall Faulk revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease after experiencing unusual stiffness in his hand while playing golf.
The Hall of Famer said he has had the condition for about 18 months. "I'm functioning. I'm good. You know, I just think I caught it early," Faulk said. "I'm in a good place."
The former running back discussed his diagnosis during "The Caring Neurologist" with Dr. Sandeep Thakkar on Wednesday, October 21.
Faulk, who currently serves as Southern University's head football coach, said his symptoms have remained limited to hand rigidity and occasional minor tremors.
Faulk Reveals Early Symptoms Led to Diagnosis
Faulk noticed hand stiffness while golfing that didn't go away. When he mentioned it at his physical, his doctor told him to see a specialist.
"You tell me that and I'm going, like, I believe in going to the doctor," Faulk told Thakkar.
Seeking medical advice led to his diagnosis, which he now manages while working.
Faulk Explains Why Parkinson Is Not 'Terminal'
Faulk said his perspective on his condition came from meeting other famous people who faced it.
He was inspired by how mentally sharp Muhammad Ali was after his Parkinson's diagnosis, and by actor Michael J. Fox, who has lived with the disease for decades.
"So, knowing that, I didn't look at it like if I got a diagnosis, life was going to end," Faulk explained. "I treat it like — I've had a bunch of surgeries on my right knee. There's some parts in it that aren't mine, that aren't original. My back, you know, it hurts every once in a while."
"It's something you live with," he continued. "It's not to where it's a detriment to your livelihood. Now, if you don't take care of it, there's an opportunity for that to be. But you have to take care of it."
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Faulk Urges Others to Seek Early Medical Attention
Faulk is sharing his diagnosis to urge people not to ignore unusual symptoms.
"The earlier you catch it, the better chance you have at living a better quality of life with medication compared to if you catch it later, the things that you start to have, the things that you go through, it makes life a little bit more difficult," Faulk said.
Marshall Faulk Discusses Family and Life After His Diagnosis
Despite his willingness to share his experience publicly, Faulk acknowledged that he has not extensively discussed the condition with those closest to him.
The football coach said he hasn't "really had the conversation" with friends and family about his diagnosis but intends to address it more directly "if it comes to a time where my lifestyle changes."
For now, he continues to focus on his coaching responsibilities at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., where he was appointed head football coach in December 2025.
Before transitioning into coaching, Faulk built a distinguished NFL career, winning a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams in 2000.
He retired from professional football in 2007 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, his first year of eligibility.