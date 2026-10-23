or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Parkinson's Disease
OK LogoHEALTH

Former NFL Star Marshall Faulk Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Parkinson's But Is 'Functioning': 'I Caught It Early'

image of Marshall Faulk
Source: @OFFICEHOURSTV/INSTAGRAM

Marshall Faulk revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Profile Image

Oct. 23 2026, Updated 6:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Former NFL star Marshall Faulk revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease after experiencing unusual stiffness in his hand while playing golf.

The Hall of Famer said he has had the condition for about 18 months. "I'm functioning. I'm good. You know, I just think I caught it early," Faulk said. "I'm in a good place."

The former running back discussed his diagnosis during "The Caring Neurologist" with Dr. Sandeep Thakkar on Wednesday, October 21.

Faulk, who currently serves as Southern University's head football coach, said his symptoms have remained limited to hand rigidity and occasional minor tremors.

Article continues below advertisement

Faulk Reveals Early Symptoms Led to Diagnosis

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Faulk first noticed persistent hand stiffness while golfing and said his doctor recommended a specialist.
Source: @MARSHALLFAULK/INSTAGRAM

Faulk first noticed persistent hand stiffness while golfing and said his doctor recommended a specialist.

Faulk noticed hand stiffness while golfing that didn't go away. When he mentioned it at his physical, his doctor told him to see a specialist.

"You tell me that and I'm going, like, I believe in going to the doctor," Faulk told Thakkar.

Seeking medical advice led to his diagnosis, which he now manages while working.

Article continues below advertisement

Faulk Explains Why Parkinson Is Not 'Terminal'

image of Faulk credited Muhammad Ali and Michael J. Fox with helping him approach his Parkinson's diagnosis without fear.
Source: MEGA

Faulk credited Muhammad Ali and Michael J. Fox with helping him approach his Parkinson's diagnosis without fear.

Faulk said his perspective on his condition came from meeting other famous people who faced it.

He was inspired by how mentally sharp Muhammad Ali was after his Parkinson's diagnosis, and by actor Michael J. Fox, who has lived with the disease for decades.

"So, knowing that, I didn't look at it like if I got a diagnosis, life was going to end," Faulk explained. "I treat it like — I've had a bunch of surgeries on my right knee. There's some parts in it that aren't mine, that aren't original. My back, you know, it hurts every once in a while."

"It's something you live with," he continued. "It's not to where it's a detriment to your livelihood. Now, if you don't take care of it, there's an opportunity for that to be. But you have to take care of it."

MORE ON:
Parkinson's Disease

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Faulk Urges Others to Seek Early Medical Attention

image of Faulk urged others to seek medical attention early, saying timely treatment can improve their quality of life.
Source: UNSPLASH

Faulk urged others to seek medical attention early, saying timely treatment can improve their quality of life.

Faulk is sharing his diagnosis to urge people not to ignore unusual symptoms.

"The earlier you catch it, the better chance you have at living a better quality of life with medication compared to if you catch it later, the things that you start to have, the things that you go through, it makes life a little bit more difficult," Faulk said.

Marshall Faulk Discusses Family and Life After His Diagnosis

image of Faulk admitted he hasn't 'really had the conversation' with friends and family about his Parkinson's diagnosis.
Source: @MARSHALLFAULK/INSTAGRAM

Faulk admitted he hasn't 'really had the conversation' with friends and family about his Parkinson's diagnosis.

Despite his willingness to share his experience publicly, Faulk acknowledged that he has not extensively discussed the condition with those closest to him.

The football coach said he hasn't "really had the conversation" with friends and family about his diagnosis but intends to address it more directly "if it comes to a time where my lifestyle changes."

For now, he continues to focus on his coaching responsibilities at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., where he was appointed head football coach in December 2025.

Before transitioning into coaching, Faulk built a distinguished NFL career, winning a Super Bowl with the St. Louis Rams in 2000.

He retired from professional football in 2007 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, his first year of eligibility.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.