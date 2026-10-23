Former NFL Star Marshall Faulk Reveals He's Been Diagnosed With Parkinson's But Is 'Functioning': 'I Caught It Early'

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Former NFL star Marshall Faulk revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease after experiencing unusual stiffness in his hand while playing golf. The Hall of Famer said he has had the condition for about 18 months. "I'm functioning. I'm good. You know, I just think I caught it early," Faulk said. "I'm in a good place." The former running back discussed his diagnosis during "The Caring Neurologist" with Dr. Sandeep Thakkar on Wednesday, October 21. Faulk, who currently serves as Southern University's head football coach, said his symptoms have remained limited to hand rigidity and occasional minor tremors.

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Faulk Reveals Early Symptoms Led to Diagnosis

Source: @MARSHALLFAULK/INSTAGRAM Faulk first noticed persistent hand stiffness while golfing and said his doctor recommended a specialist.

Faulk noticed hand stiffness while golfing that didn't go away. When he mentioned it at his physical, his doctor told him to see a specialist. "You tell me that and I'm going, like, I believe in going to the doctor," Faulk told Thakkar. Seeking medical advice led to his diagnosis, which he now manages while working.

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Faulk Explains Why Parkinson Is Not 'Terminal'

Source: MEGA Faulk credited Muhammad Ali and Michael J. Fox with helping him approach his Parkinson's diagnosis without fear.

Faulk said his perspective on his condition came from meeting other famous people who faced it. He was inspired by how mentally sharp Muhammad Ali was after his Parkinson's diagnosis, and by actor Michael J. Fox, who has lived with the disease for decades. "So, knowing that, I didn't look at it like if I got a diagnosis, life was going to end," Faulk explained. "I treat it like — I've had a bunch of surgeries on my right knee. There's some parts in it that aren't mine, that aren't original. My back, you know, it hurts every once in a while." "It's something you live with," he continued. "It's not to where it's a detriment to your livelihood. Now, if you don't take care of it, there's an opportunity for that to be. But you have to take care of it."

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Faulk Urges Others to Seek Early Medical Attention

Source: UNSPLASH Faulk urged others to seek medical attention early, saying timely treatment can improve their quality of life.

Faulk is sharing his diagnosis to urge people not to ignore unusual symptoms. "The earlier you catch it, the better chance you have at living a better quality of life with medication compared to if you catch it later, the things that you start to have, the things that you go through, it makes life a little bit more difficult," Faulk said.

Marshall Faulk Discusses Family and Life After His Diagnosis

Source: @MARSHALLFAULK/INSTAGRAM Faulk admitted he hasn't 'really had the conversation' with friends and family about his Parkinson's diagnosis.