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Michael J. Fox Admits He 'Lets Parkinson's Make Decisions for Me' in Candid Confession About Unpredictable Disease Amid Return to Acting

Michael J. Fox
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox revealed that his Parkinson's controls the future of his career.

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Aug. 3 2026, Published 12:11 p.m. ET

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Michael J. Fox made his return to acting this year after stepping away from the spotlight in 2020 due to the progression of his Parkinson's disease.

The Back to the Future actor, 65, was diagnosed with the neurological disorder in 1991 and has retired from acting twice in the 23 years since. Fox, however, explained his retirement was not really up to him.

"If I didn't act again, it would be for a very good reason," he said in a recent interview. "I let Parkinson's make decisions for me."

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Michael J. Fox
Source: mega

Michael J. Fox explained that if he never acts again, it would be for a 'very good reason.'

Fox appeared in the Apple TV+ show Shrinking's third season, which premiered in 2026. The series marked one of his first projects since 2021.

Despite lengthy breaks in between credits, Fox declared he's "not retired from acting."

Rather, he can only agree to do projects when his disease allows, per his recent interview with Vanity Fair.

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'I Reached the Point Where I Couldn't Rely on My Ability to Speak'

Michael J. Fox
Source: MEGA

At one point, Michael J. Fox could not predict his ability to speak.

In 2021, the actor told AARP that at one point, his Parkinson's progressed so far that he could not predict whether he'd be able to function properly on set at all.

"I couldn't rely on my ability to speak on any given day," he explained. "Which meant I couldn't act comfortably at all anymore."

As OK! previously reported, despite his inconsistency, Fox believes acting is one of the things keeping him alive and his spirits high.

"It’s really prolonged my life and made my life interesting in a way that I didn’t think it would be to this point," he gushed.

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Will Michael J. Fox Return to 'Shrinking'?

Michael J. Fox
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox has already expressed interest in returning to 'Shrinking' for Season 4.

Insiders alleged that Fox immediately seemed brighter after returning to his beloved career and has already expressed interest in signing on to the next season of the Emmy-nominated television series.

"Everyone around him could see the difference once he returned to work," the source told an outlet. "The energy, the laughter, and the determination came back. It has become an important part of his life, and those close to him believe that creative outlet has been invaluable."

"Michael found something that reminded him of why he fell in love with acting in the first place," another source added. "Being back on set has lifted his spirits, given him fresh motivation, and helped him focus on what he can still achieve rather than what Parkinson's has taken away."

Michael J. Fox
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox said his return to acting was much easier than he anticipated.

Fox revealed he no longer feels pressure to hide the effects of his illness, which made his return to set much smoother than he anticipated.

"It was the first time ever I got to show up on-set, and I didn't have to worry about am I too tired or coughing or anything," he explained. "I just do it. It was really good, because for the moments when I say, ‘I'm not going to be able to do this,' then I say, ‘Well, I'll just deal with how I can't do it in the scene.' And you get through it."

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