or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Bill Clinton
OK LogoPHOTOS

11 Former Presidents Who Revealed Their Worst Mistakes While in Office

former us presidents biggest regrets while in office
Source: MEGA

Here are the biggest regrets our former presidents have had.

By:

Dec. 25 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

George Washington (First President)

george washington st president
Source: MEGA

George Washington had heartache as he grew older that he hadn't abolished slavery, saying it's "been the only unavoidable subject of regret." In his will, he freed the slaves who worked on his plantation.

Article continues below advertisement

Richard Nixon (37th)

richard nixon th
Source: MEGA

Richard Nixon wished he'd started bombing North Vietnam earlier than 1972, believing if he'd attacked in 1969, the war would have ended sooner. Oh, and that Watergate scandal… little regret.

Article continues below advertisement

Ronald Reagan (40th)

ronald reagan th
Source: MEGA

The Gipper Ronald Reagan was sorry for the Iran-Contra affair in which the U.S. sold arms to Iran, with the proceeds funding a rebel group in Nicaragua.

Article continues below advertisement

George W. Bush (43rd)

george w bush rd
Source: MEGA

George W. Bush revealed, "The biggest regret has to have been the intelligence failure in Iraq. I wish the intelligence had been different."

Article continues below advertisement

Jimmy Carter (39th)

jimmy carter th
Source: MEGA

Peanut farmer Jimmy Carter rued about the failed Iranian hostage rescue in 1979, "I wish I had one more helicopter to get the hostages and we had rescued them."

Article continues below advertisement

George H.W. Bush (41st)

george hw bush st
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Bill Clinton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

George H.W. Bush regretted not "getting" Saddam Hussein during the first Gulf War in 1991 to avoid "some of the problems we had in the future with him." He also lamented saying, "Read my lips — no new taxes."

Article continues below advertisement

Barack Obama (44th)

barack obama th
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama would change overthrowing dictator Muammar Gaddafi without a "plan for the day after what I think was the right thing to do in intervening in Libya."

"The president has tried to apply this lesson in considering the use of military and other circumstances," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in 2016. "That asking the question about what situation will prevail and what sort of commitments from the international community will be required after that military intervention has been ordered by the commander in chief."

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Clinton (42nd)

bill clinton nd
Source: MEGA

Slick Bill Clinton wished he convinced Yasser Arafat to accept a peace plan "giving the Palestinians their state and creating a positive interdependence in the Middle East, not a negative one."

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Jackson (7th)

andrew jackson th
Source: MEGA

Old Hickory Andrew Jackson wished he'd resolved feuds with rivals, saying he regretted "that I didn't shoot Henry Clay and I didn't hang John C. Calhoun." Yikes!

Article continues below advertisement

John Quincy Adams (6th)

john quincy adams th
Source: MEGA

John Quincy Adams hated that he signed the Treaty of Indian Springs, which forced the Creek Nation to surrender their land in Georgia and move west.

Article continues below advertisement

Dwight D. Eisenhower (34th)

dwight d eisenhower th
Source: MEGA

Conservative war hero Dwight D. Eisenhower was sorry he appointed Chief Justice Earl Warren to lead the Supreme Court in a series of ultra-liberal decisions.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.