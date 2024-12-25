11 Former Presidents Who Revealed Their Worst Mistakes While in Office

Barack Obama would change overthrowing dictator Muammar Gaddafi without a "plan for the day after what I think was the right thing to do in intervening in Libya."

"The president has tried to apply this lesson in considering the use of military and other circumstances," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in 2016. "That asking the question about what situation will prevail and what sort of commitments from the international community will be required after that military intervention has been ordered by the commander in chief."