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Fox News Host Bashes Jimmy Kimmel's Sense of Humor: 'Stop Blubbering'

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Greg Gutfeld.
Source: MEGA; Fox News Clips/YOUTUBE

Greg Gutfeld criticized Jimmy Kimmel on Fox News.

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April 22 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET

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In a recent episode of The Five on Fox News, host Greg Gutfeld criticized comedian Jimmy Kimmel for expressing frustration with criticism regarding his job.

Gutfeld urged Kimmel to “stop blubbering” about the challenges he faces as a comedian.

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Debate Over Comedy and Criticism

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Image of Greg Gutfeld called out the late-night host for complaining about criticism.
Source: Fox News Clips/YOUTUBE

Greg Gutfeld called out the late-night host for complaining about criticism.

The segment included a clip of Kimmel discussing politics and President Donald Trump on Michelle Obama’s podcast.

Gutfeld immediately responded to Kimmel’s comments, emphasizing that while he understood Kimmel's desire to ignore criticism, he should refrain from complaining about it.

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Salary and Status Fuel Backlash

Image of Jimmy Kimmel’s remarks about humor sparked backlash among commentators.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel’s remarks about humor sparked backlash among commentators.

Gutfeld highlighted that Kimmel earns an impressive $16 million annually, a figure that he noted is not typical for most comedians.

He pointedly stated, “People get criticized every day,” implying that Kimmel's complaints are unwarranted given his financial success.

Describing Kimmel's current state, Gutfeld expressed, “He’s hopeless, he’s decided he’s too important to be funny.”

This remark sparked further discussion among Gutfeld and his co-hosts, who agreed that Kimmel’s assertion that being funny is not part of his job was puzzling.

Kimmel had previously claimed, “It’s not my job to be funny,” a statement that Gutfeld and co-host Jesse Watters both deemed nonsensical. Gutfeld emphasized that Kimmel's role as an established comedian in Hollywood contradicts his recent remarks about humor.

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Late-Night Politics Drive Tensions

Image of The segment highlighted tensions in late-night political comedy.
Source: Fox News Clips/YOUTUBE

The segment highlighted tensions in late-night political comedy.

During the segment, Gutfeld repeated his sentiments from a previous segment on his own show, where he once again cited Kimmel's inability to embrace silliness.

“He’s incapable of self-deprecation, and he doesn’t have the bravery to be silly,” Gutfeld reiterated, critiquing Kimmel's approach to comedy.

Kimmel has built his brand on humor that often targets politicians, especially Trump, which has led to both praise and backlash from audiences.

While many laud his creativity and commentary, others from the MAGA community and the Trump administration vehemently oppose his style.

Will Jimmy Kimmel Respond to Criticism?

Image of The ongoing rivalry continued to draw attention from viewers.
Source: MEGA

The ongoing rivalry continued to draw attention from viewers.

As Gutfeld's remarks circulate, the question remains: Will Kimmel respond to this latest criticism, or will he choose to remain silent?

The ongoing rivalry between the two hosts continues to capture the attention of viewers, leaving the public eager for a potential comeback from Kimmel.

In this landscape of late-night television, the dynamics between Gutfeld and Kimmel remain a focal point. As the dust settles from this latest exchange, fans will undoubtedly keep an eye on both hosts for any further developments.

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