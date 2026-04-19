Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld Rips Into Jimmy Kimmel and Tells Him to 'Take It Like a Man' After Comedian Slammed Donald Trump
April 19 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld slammed Jimmy Kimmel following the comedian's comments about Donald Trump.
The TV emcee, 61, appeared on the April 17 edition of The Five where he criticized Kimmel, 58, after the latter made statements about the POTUS, 79, on a recent episode of Michelle Obama’s podcast.
Greg Gutfeld Suggested Jimmy Kimmel 'Try Being a Right Winger for a Year'
Gutfeld told Kimmel to “stop blubbering” about the hate on the Fox News show.
“Look, he is right. He doesn’t have to listen to criticism, but then don’t complain about it. You can do what you want and we can tell you what sucks. You get paid handsomely so take it like a man and stop blubbering,” he said.
"Try to be a right winger for a year," he suggested on air to the late-night show host.
"He’s hopeless because he’s decided he’s too important to be funny," Gutfeld blasted. "He’s incapable of self-deprecation, he can’t poke fun at himself and he lost the ability to be silly."
"I am a fool. I’m the first to admit it. I embrace it. The less important you think I am the better it is for me. No one mocks me more than me and most of the insults directed at me from critics they took from me. So there," the political commentator said.
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Jimmy Kimmel Appeared on Michelle Obama's Podcast to Discuss Politics
On April 15, Kimmel spoke with the former First Lady, 62, on her "IMO" podcast and expressed his disdain for Trump, as well as why it's hard to not be able to talk politics on his talk show.
“It just seems obvious and unavoidable. I just can’t imagine on those nights talking about anything other than what we are talking about… I think it would be embarrassing if we didn’t talk about this. It would be shameful. I love telling jokes. I love being funny. I love when the audience laughs. There’s nothing that’s more exciting to me than that,” the funnyman said.
He also believed critics are trying to censor him from doing his job correctly, which he said is to “talk about what’s going on in people’s lives.”
“To say that, well your job is this, it makes me — I bristle at that,” Jimmy Kimmel Live! host explained. “Because, first of all, don’t tell me what my job is. I don’t tell you what your job is. My job is whatever I decide my job is, whatever my employer allows me to do. That’s what my job is.”