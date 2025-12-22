NEWS Jesse Watters Admits 'Drinking' Might Be the 'Secret to His Success' at Fox News as He Launches Bizarre Theory About Fired Costars Source: MEGA Jesse Watters joked 'drinking' is the reason he still has a job at Fox News. Rebecca Friedman Dec. 22 2025, Published 2:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Jesse Watters has a bizarre theory for why he's never been fired from Fox News — and it has to do with his love for consuming alcohol. On Saturday, December 20, the Jesse Watters Primetime host admitted "drinking" may be the reason for his long-running career at Fox news after noticing a trend between him and his previously fired costars. Watters shared his strange observation while speaking at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, a multiday conservative conference hosted in Phoenix, Ariz.

Source: @jessewatters/Instagram Jesse Watters claimed the 'secret to his success' is 'drinking.'

While speaking at the convention, Watters recalled a moment in October when he and former Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Bill O’Reilly and Glenn Beck posed for a group photo at the White House during Charlie Kirk’s posthumous Medal of Freedom ceremony. "I'm thinking to myself, 'Wait a second. All these guys have been fired from Fox except me, and all these guys don't drink except me,'" the television host, 47, joked. Watters made the audience laugh as he added: "The secret to my success is drinking."

Jesse Watters Oddly Points Out Sensitive Trend Between Fired Fox Costars

Source: @jessewatters/Instagram Jesse Watters has worked for Fox News since 2002, when he started as a production assistant.

"[Fox News host] Greg [Gutfeld] doesn't drink, so he'll probably be gone next," the controversial commentator quipped. Watters comments come as several of his colleagues were given the boot from Fox News over the past few years. Carlson used to heavily drink before becoming sober in 2002, but stopped after what he previously referred to as divine instruction to stop drinking if he didn't want to lose his family. The 56-year-old agreed to part ways with Fox News in April 2024 due to a variety of factors after a $1.6 billion Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit exposed his private texts and emails. Many of the leaked messages were misogynistic and showed contempt for management. Former producer Abby Grossberg additionally accused Carlson of creating a toxic workplace in a 2023 discrimination lawsuit.

Former Fox Stars Tucker Carlson, Bill O’Reilly and Glenn Beck All Don't Drink

Source: @SaveUSAKitty/X Jesse Watters recently posed with former Fox News colleagues Tucker Carlson, Bill O'Reilly and Glenn Beck.

O’Reilly, 76, on the other hand, has been outspoken about disliking drugs and alcohol and even wrote his college essay for Boston University on why he avoids drinking and taking substances after witnessing his friends go down destructive paths of addiction throughout his youth. He and Fox News made a mutual decision to terminate his role at the network following a 2017 New York Times report in which five women claimed they were paid a collective $13 million by O’Reilly and the news company for agreeing to remain silent and not file lawsuits about accusations the news anchor harassed them. O'Reilly, who worked at Fox News for more than 20 years, shared a statement via his website at the time, claiming his job made him "vulnerable to lawsuits" while noting "no one has ever filed a complaint" against him through the network's HR department.

Source: MEGA Glenn Beck's Fox News show was canceled in 2011.