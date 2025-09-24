Fox News' Jesse Watters Calls for 'Bombing' of United Nations as Critics Demand He Be Fired for Inciting 'Political Violence'

Article continues below advertisement

Fox News host Jesse Watters is being torn apart by the internet after calling to "bomb" the United Nations on live TV. Critics are demanding Watters be fired from the cable network after issuing a shockingly violent message during the Tuesday, September 23, episode of Fox News' The Five. Watters made the unsettling statement during a discussion about technical difficulties President Donald Trump faced when attending the General Assembly at the United Nations' headquarters in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The escalator and teleprompter both stopped working during Donald Trump's visit to the U.N.'s building in NYC.

During his visit to the United Nations building, an escalator stopped working just as the president and First Lady Melania Trump were making their way upstairs. At a separate point, Donald's teleprompter also cut out as he was talking — causing him to mess up his words.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jesse Watters claimed Donald Trump was 'sabotaged' by U.N. staffers.

After the two instances occurred, Watters accused United Nations employees of purposely "sabotaging" the escalator and teleprompter as a way to troll the POTUS. In response, Jesse declared: "What we need to do is either leave the U.N. or we need to bomb it." "[The U.N. headquarters] is in New York, though, right? Could be some fallout there. Maybe gas it?" he suggested, as his co-hosts joined in laughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

After The Five anchors giggled away, co-host Dana Perino finally said: "Let’s not do that." "Don't gas it. Okay, but we need to destroy it. Maybe can we demolish the building? Have everybody leave and then we’ll demolish the building," Jesse continued, as he, Dana and fellow anchor Greg Gutfeld joked about turning the structure into "affordable housing." Further inciting violence, Jesse added: "No, this is absolutely unacceptable, and I hope they get to the bottom of it, and I hope they really injure, emotionally, the people that did it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News Jesse Watters called for the United Nations to be 'bombed.'

Jesse's harmful comments severely upset several social media users just days after Jimmy Kimmel was suspended from ABC over remarks he made about Charlie Kirk's assassination and President Trump. "JESSE WATTERS SHOULD BE FIRED FOR SUGGESTING THE U.N. BE BOMBED. Yet, crickets from all the MAGAts," one person exclaimed, as another individual admitted: "Looking forward to Jesse Watters being fired for his political violence statements… any day now."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Critics are demanding Jesse Watters be fired from Fox News.