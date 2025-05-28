Fox News Stars Demand Scott Pelley's Arrest and Call for '60 Minutes' to Be Shutdown Over Anti-Trump Rant

Former Trump press secretary and Fox host Kayleigh McEnany took the outrage to new heights by calling for Pelley’s arrest during The Five.

Greg Gutfeld jokingly brushed off Pelley’s warnings by pointing out "he wasn’t arrested after that."

“He should have been, because there was an overt lie,” McEnany proclaimed. “What do you know about journalism being under attack? What does he know about that? I mean, 60 Minutes should be reduced to zero minutes.” McEnany's rant continued, expressing her disdain for Pelley’s previous segments and criticizing his assertions about journalism.

“This was a load of garbage,” she huffed. Laura Ingraham also claimed, “Scott’s still a whiny liberal and still bitter,” pointing fingers at Pelley’s perceived damage to journalistic integrity.

Sean Hannity chimed in on his show later in the day, alleging the former CBS anchor’s speech dripped with “rage and anti-Trump rhetoric,” branding him a “biased liberal radical talk show host.”