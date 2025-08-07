Fox News' Jesse Watters Claims Shia LaBeouf Verbally Attacked Him at Airport

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse Watters called out a Hollywood star for a heated encounter at the airport that he will never forget. During the Tuesday, August 5, episode of Jesse Watters Primetime, the Fox News host told guest David Mamet about a tense moment he allegedly had with Shia LaBeouf.

“Well, Shia LaBeouf told me to go eff myself at a Delta lounge at the airport a couple of years ago,” Watters said while chatting with the legendary playwright and director, who happened to be promoting his new film, Henry Johnson, starring LaBeouf. “So tell him I said hi,” Watters added with a grin. “Will you do that for me?”

Source: @davidmamet/Instagram Shia LaBeouf appears in the upcoming movie 'Henry Johnson.'

Mamet laughed and responded, “I think we need to … instead of electing very volatile people who love fantasies to be our actors, we have to start electing the philosopher kings and queens. What do you think?” Watters, keeping it light, replied, “I’d vote for a philosopher king or queen. Sign me up. I may even donate. I’m not allowed to — sorry, Fox. Not in the handbook.”

Turns out, this wasn’t the first time Watters brought up the bizarre run-in with the Transformers actor. Back in 2019, during a Fox News segment discussing CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s viral outburst — where Cuomo threatened to throw someone down the stairs for calling him “Fredo” — Watters chimed in with a personal story of his own. "You know, the other day, I was at a lounge, the Delta Sky situation, trying to take off for a flight with my family," he explained at the time. "And the actor Shia LaBeouf, or whatever his name is — I think it was him, it looked exactly like him — I walked by and he calls me trash. Right in front of my kids."

Source: MEGA Jesse Watters called out Shia LaBeouf in a new interview.

"And I didn't say anything, I didn't lose it, but these things happen," he added.

Meanwhile, LaBeouf has made headlines for much more than just his attitude at airports. In 2020, the actor was accused by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs of abusing her physically, mentally and emotionally throughout their nine-month relationship. "Shia LaBeouf hurts women," part of her lawsuit stated. "He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous."

Source: MEGA;@jessewatters/Instagram Jesse Watters said the airport incident still sticks with him to this day.

She claimed he once slammed her into a car and attempted to strangle her. Twigs also alleged that LaBeouf knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. When the accusations surfaced, LaBeouf addressed them in an email to The New York Times, writing, "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt."

In a separate message, he pushed back, saying that “many” of the claims were false — but admitted he owed Twigs “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things [he has] done.”

Source: MEGA FKA Twigs previously accused Shia LaBeouf of abusing her during their one-year relationship in 2019.

By 2022, LaBeouf seemed to take more ownership of his actions. “I hurt that woman,” he admitted on a podcast, though he didn’t mention Twigs by name. “And in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centered, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being.”