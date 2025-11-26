or
Fox News Host Jesse Watters Claimed 2020 Election Was Stolen in a Text Sent to Pete Hegseth

image of Jesse Watters wants to get revenge on the Left.
Source: MEGA

Fox News host Jesse Watters sent a message to Pete Hegseth, claiming the 2020 election was rigged.

Nov. 26 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Revenge is a dish best served cold.

A lawsuit filed against Fox News has uncovered messages between channel host Jesse Watters and current Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

Watters, 47, allegedly sent a text to Hegseth, 45, that claimed that the 2020 election was stolen and wanted to pursue vengeance against Democrats.

Smartmatic Filed a Defamation Suit Against Fox News

image of Pete Hegseth and Jesse Watters discussed the 2020 election loss.
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth and Jesse Watters discussed the 2020 election loss.

The Guardian journalist Jeremy Barr obtained documents from the suit, showing the conversations.

The voting machine company Smartmatic filed the defamation suit against Fox News, asserting that the network’s broadcasts falsely accused them of interfering in the 2020 presidential election.

Joe Biden won the election and emerged victorious over Donald Trump at the time.

image of Jesse Watters blamed Democrats for rigging the 2020 election.
Source: @jessewatters/Instagram

Jesse Watters blamed Democrats for rigging the 2020 election.

Barr's documents showed Watters and Hegseth chatting about the election results. The politician co-hosted Fox & Friends Weekend before joining Trump's current administration.

"Is a s--- show. And suspicious," Hegseth wrote. "Spoke at length with my buddy, Sean Parnell, who is running in PA-17. His race flipped, in crazy ways. Unreported mail in ballots dropped overnight, after pause in counting. They found 80 dead people who voted w/ just a 1 hour search. Gov. removed signature and postmark requirements — took off the quality guardrails right when we needed them most w/ mail in."

"The Left was itching to cheat, and they did. Just don't see how it flips the POTUS election," he went on.

Jesse Watters Vows 'Revenge'

Image of Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

The Jesse Watters Primetime host then replied: "It's over. They stole it. Everyone knows it. Hard to prove."

"But we'll get revenge," Watters declared. He then inquired Hegseth about a possible memo that demanded they not use the word "fraud."

To that, Hegseth responded: "No, I didn't get the memo. Is it a thing?"

"They did steal it, and you are correct," he agreed. "It's probably over. Revenge is coming, just remains to see what it is."

Image of Documents exposed texts between Jesse Watters and Pete Hegseth.
Source: MEGA

Documents exposed texts between Jesse Watters and Pete Hegseth.

Fox News released a statement shared via Mediaite on November 24 regarding the suit.

“The evidence shows that Smartmatic’s business and reputation were badly suffering long before any claims by President Trump’s lawyers on FOX News and that Smartmatic grossly inflated its damage claims to generate headlines and chill free speech," they noted.

"Now, in the aftermath of Smartmatic being criminally charged with bribery in the Philippines and the Government’s motion to include evidence of Smartmatic’s business dealings in Venezuela and Los Angeles County, we are eager and ready to continue defending our press freedoms," the statement continued.

