'Gross' Fox News Star Jesse Watters Ridiculed for Commenting on Jennifer Aniston's Appearance Over the Years: 'He's a Neanderthal'

Jesse Watters left social media users outraged when he commented on Jennifer Aniston's appearance. On Wednesday, October 15, the Fox News anchor and his colleagues were discussing former congresswoman Katie Porter when his The Five costar Greg Gutfeld claimed "people didn’t get attractive until the internet."

Jesse Watters Compares Jennifer Aniston's Looks

Source: mega Jesse Watters compared Jennifer Aniston's looks from the '90s to current day.

"Watch Friends, they’re not even hot," Gutfeld continued. "Look at people now. They are so much better looking because all they gotta do is — they have everything at their fingertips." Watters agreed, replying, "It’s like Jennifer Aniston looks better now, like 20 years older." Friends ran from 1994 to 2004.

Watters: I think Jennifer Aniston was a lot better looking in "Friends"



Ford: Why don't we go onto the next segment? pic.twitter.com/FNTmgIMWgh — Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2025

Later on in the segment, Watters, 47, brought up the topic again but backtracked on his opinion. "I actually think Jennifer Aniston was much better looking in Friends. I don’t know why I said that," he clarified. "I think I meant she was more glamorous now. She’s more glam."

Source: mega Watters said Aniston 'was much better looking' on 'Friends.'

Co-host Harold Ford Jr. knew the topic would cause controversy, so he suggested, "Why don’t we get on to the next segment." However, contributor Katie Pavlich chimed in to back up Watters, explaining, "She’s richer now. Like, she has a lot of money. Money buys a lot of makeover for everyone." "I hope so," said Watters.

The Fox News Host Was Dragged on Social Media

Source: @Jessewatters/instagram Social media users slammed the Fox News star for his comments and mocked his appearance.

Watters was dragged online for his remarks, with one person writing, "Betcha she’s not losing sleep over his opinion of her. On the other hand, he’s not good looking now, nor was he 30 years ago." "NEWSFLASH Jennifer Aniston doesn’t think about you at all, Jessica Watters!" another person declared. "I feel violated for her for you even thinking about her. #WeirdlyGross." "Always ugly dudes speaking on women’s attractiveness," a third person quipped, while a fourth tweeted, "She’s twice as old now as she was on Friends. He’s a neanderthal."

The Actress Dishes on Aging in Hollywood

Source: mega The actress credits her ability to age 'gracefully' to taking care of her body and maintaining 'positivity.'