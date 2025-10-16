or
'Gross' Fox News Star Jesse Watters Ridiculed for Commenting on Jennifer Aniston's Appearance Over the Years: 'He's a Neanderthal'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 16 2025, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

Jesse Watters left social media users outraged when he commented on Jennifer Aniston's appearance.

On Wednesday, October 15, the Fox News anchor and his colleagues were discussing former congresswoman Katie Porter when his The Five costar Greg Gutfeld claimed "people didn’t get attractive until the internet."

Jesse Watters Compares Jennifer Aniston's Looks

"Watch Friends, they’re not even hot," Gutfeld continued. "Look at people now. They are so much better looking because all they gotta do is — they have everything at their fingertips."

Watters agreed, replying, "It’s like Jennifer Aniston looks better now, like 20 years older."

Friends ran from 1994 to 2004.

Later on in the segment, Watters, 47, brought up the topic again but backtracked on his opinion.

"I actually think Jennifer Aniston was much better looking in Friends. I don’t know why I said that," he clarified. "I think I meant she was more glamorous now. She’s more glam."

Co-host Harold Ford Jr. knew the topic would cause controversy, so he suggested, "Why don’t we get on to the next segment."

However, contributor Katie Pavlich chimed in to back up Watters, explaining, "She’s richer now. Like, she has a lot of money. Money buys a lot of makeover for everyone."

"I hope so," said Watters.

The Fox News Host Was Dragged on Social Media

Watters was dragged online for his remarks, with one person writing, "Betcha she’s not losing sleep over his opinion of her. On the other hand, he’s not good looking now, nor was he 30 years ago."

"NEWSFLASH Jennifer Aniston doesn’t think about you at all, Jessica Watters!" another person declared. "I feel violated for her for you even thinking about her. #WeirdlyGross."

"Always ugly dudes speaking on women’s attractiveness," a third person quipped, while a fourth tweeted, "She’s twice as old now as she was on Friends. He’s a neanderthal."

The Actress Dishes on Aging in Hollywood

Aniston, 56, recently commented on what it's like aging in Hollywood and how she tries to put her best self forward.

"I think as far as aging gracefully, I have an eternal fountain of optimism and positivity. Call it youth if you want," she spilled to Glamour. "But I think it all starts with how we love our bodies and love where we are."

The LolaVie haircare founder also credited things like "facials and lasers and all that good stuff."

"I mean, I’m maintained. I’m not going to just go down and let these gray hairs take over," the Murder Mystery actress confessed. "It’s perspective and also knowing this is out one body, it’s a mindset."

