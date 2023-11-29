Bombshell: Donald Trump's Plan to Overturn the 2020 Election Results Revealed in New Book

According to an exclusive report by CNN, Cheney accidentally found herself on a White House conference call with Trump's surrogates, where they allegedly discussed plans to subvert the electoral process.

The call, which took place on January 4, presented alarming details of a systematic strategy to coerce then-Vice President Mike Pence into obstructing or delaying the counting of electoral votes.

Cheney's book sheds light on the growing fears within certain circles that Trump was inciting his followers to commit acts of violence. The newfound revelation raises questions about the extent to which the former president was involved in the events that unfolded on January 6.