Bombshell: Donald Trump's Plan to Overturn the 2020 Election Results Revealed in New Book
In an upcoming book by former Rep. Liz Cheney, shocking details emerged about former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Cheney's book, Oath and Honor, provides a firsthand account of the alleged events leading up to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
According to an exclusive report by CNN, Cheney accidentally found herself on a White House conference call with Trump's surrogates, where they allegedly discussed plans to subvert the electoral process.
The call, which took place on January 4, presented alarming details of a systematic strategy to coerce then-Vice President Mike Pence into obstructing or delaying the counting of electoral votes.
Cheney's book sheds light on the growing fears within certain circles that Trump was inciting his followers to commit acts of violence. The newfound revelation raises questions about the extent to which the former president was involved in the events that unfolded on January 6.
One of the most significant revelations in Cheney's book is the description of a GOP conference call, during which House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan reportedly displayed a dismissive attitude towards the legal process for challenging election results.
Cheney quotes Jordan as saying, "The only thing that matters is winning," suggesting a disregard for the rule of law in pursuit of victory.
While the book's release date is set for December 5, CNN obtained an advance copy that detailed the explosive revelations. It remains to be seen if Cheney's book will contain further quotes and evidence to back up her claims.
The implications of Cheney's revelations are significant, as they shed light on the extent to which Trump's allies were willing to undermine democratic processes to achieve their goals.
The book not only exposes the former president's actions but also raises questions about the integrity of the Republican Party and its commitment to the law.
As OK! previously reported, Cheney's book also claimed that in the days after the former president lost the 2020 election Trump was allegedly "too depressed to eat."
CNN's Jake Tapper doubted the validity of the claim, citing Trump's well-known love of fast food and a memo released by Trump's physician in 2020 that stated he weighed 244 pounds.
"First of all, I — that alone I find surprising, but — just because he's a man of 'healthy appetites,'" he said. "I don't mean that disparagingly."