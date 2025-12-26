Politics Former Fox News Colleagues at War: Mark Levin Brands Megyn Kelly a 'Sinister Grifter' as She Dubs Him an 'Angry Anti-Christian Nut' Source: mega; Fox News Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin traded insults on social media this week. Allie Fasanella Dec. 26 2025, Published 5:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Fox News host Mark Levin and his former colleague Megyn Kelly are at war. The pair traded jabs this week after Levin criticized Kelly’s sit-down with alt-right "Pizzagate" conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec at Turning Point USA's AmFest on Friday, December 19. The brawl began when Levin mentioned Kelly in an X post in which he slammed Posobiec for taking a photo with antisemitic podcast host Myron Gaines. The broadcaster started by tearing into Posobiec, dubbing him "Hack Jack," and ended his rant by taking aim at the journalist.

Mark Levin Compared Megyn Kelly to Candace Owens

Source: Fox News Mark Levin compared Megyn Kelly to controversial conspiracy theorist Candace Owens.

"Here’s the lowlife Jack Posobiec pals around with,” Levin wrote on Thursday, December 25. "This is why Hack Jack is widely condemned. NOT because of his faith. That’s HIS repulsive deflective propaganda." The Life, Liberty & Levin host proceeded to accuse Posobiec of having a "long record of Woke Reichism" before shading Kelly. "Of note, Megyn Kelly jumped in and came to their defense. But, then again, she is no better than her buddy Candace Owens. And now Hack Jack. These are very sinister grifters, folks," he penned.

Source: mega Mark Levin's fight with Megyn Kelly started with him lambasting Jack Posobiec.

Levin also replied "crackpot" to another social media user who shared a photo of Posobiec holding up a rosary on Tuesday, December 23. "For the life of me, I cannot figure out how ANYONE falls for POSo’s schtick," he wrote. "He comes out on stage, with rosaries aloft, as if he was fending off Dracula. The guy is SUCH a phony and a chaos agent. He’s among the worst grifters in [Donald] Trump’s orbit."

Megyn Kelly Takes a Jab at Mark Levin's Career

Megyn Kelly chatted with Jack Posobiec at Turning Point USA's AmFest on Friday, December 19.

Replying to Levin, Kelly wrote on Wednesday, December 24: "Off to go pray the beautiful rosary @JackPosobiec gave me, like virtually all Christians do, which doesn’t make us 'crackpots' no matter what some old, angry anti-Christian nut on weekend Fox says." The popular conservative podcaster added in parentheses, "Never could get himself into the prime time. Sad!" Levin shot back writing, "I’ll address fully when I’m back on radio. It’s not possible to keep up with the Woke Reich psychos and groyper-bigots like Megyn Kelly on social media."

Mark Levin continued to take jabs at Megyn Kelly on Friday, December 26.

Levin further insulted Kelly when he shared a dig directed at her from MAGA influencer Ian Miles Cheong. Cheong wrote on X, "Megyn Kelly was not a recent college grad when she promoted trans kids, she was late 40s and already had 3 kids. There is no forgiving that. She walked it back because conservatives won’t tolerate it and they are the only audience she can appeal to after NBC canned her show." Levin replied to Cheong’s post, "Megyn Kelly is all that and more."