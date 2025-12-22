or
Megyn Kelly 'Prayed' to Charlie Kirk for 'Guidance on How to Handle' Erika Kirk and Candace Owens' Rift: 'He Was Always So Great'

image of Megyn Kelly has nothing but love for Erika Kirk and Candace Owens amid their feud.
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly has nothing but love for Erika Kirk and Candace Owens amid their feud.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 22 2025, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly has nothing but love for Erika Kirk and Candace Owens amid their feud.

The journalist, 55, revealed that she often prays to Erika's husband, the late Charlie Kirk, and to the lord above to try to heal the two's rift.

Candace Owens Has Spread Conspiracy Theories About Charlie Kirk's Death

image of Candace Owens and Erika Kirk had beef over the latter's late husband, Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Candace Owens and Erika Kirk had beef over the latter's late husband, Charlie Kirk.

Candace, 36, has spread a few conspiracies about Charlie's death, including one that claims that his conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA, could be partially responsible for his September assassination.

This idea has further deepened the bad blood between the podcaster and Erika, 37.

“Of course I don’t agree with what [Candace’s] said about Turning Point and Erika and she knows that,” Megyn noted during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on December 19. “But my point was simply, that I thought maybe Charlie [would] help me understand to keep my powder dry in the whole thing so maybe I could be in a position to make it happen.”

image of 'What I really want is for Candace to move on from Turning Point and from Erika,' Megyn Kelly explained.
Source: MEGA

'What I really want is for Candace to move on from Turning Point and from Erika,' Megyn Kelly explained.

“I’ve prayed so many times to Charlie, and to God, to give me the right guidance on how to handle this whole thing,” the political commentator stated, adding that there was a “fracture” within the Republican Party.

Megyn told the audience how Candace agreed to meet with Erika during AmericaFest, however, due to a “security issue,” the two women could not converse.

“What I really want is for Candace to move on from Turning Point and from Erika,” Megyn explained. “I have no problem with her asking questions, but not about them.”

Candace Owens Revealed She Spoke With Erika Kirk to Mend Their Feud

Source: @RealCandaceO/X

The podcaster took to X to reveal what went down with her and Erika Kirk during their meeting.

She then revealed that she was going to “moderate” a talk between Candace and Erika, however, the duo decided to meet without any cameras or public media.

Candace took to X on December 15 to divulge that she and Erika “had an extremely productive” meeting that lasted over four hours.

“We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well,” she wrote. “Most importantly, we were able to share intel and clarify intent... Absolutely nothing was held back and the immediate result was that tensions were thawed."

image of Erika Kirk's husband, Charlie, died in September after being shot.
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk's husband, Charlie, died in September after being shot.

Erika shared with Fox News on December 21 that the conversation with Candace was "very intentional with why we were there.”

"[We] provided what we want to provide to show context and also to show we have nothing to hide. … You just let the Lord do the rest. I pray for her, I pray for her family. … I don’t have time for the noise. I said my peace and that’s it," Erika blatantly said.

