He's out! Fox News star Geraldo Rivera announced he's leaving The Five on Wednesday, June 21, during an interview with the Associated Press.

One of the reasons why the journalist is parting ways with the network is due to “a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences.”

“It has been a rocky ride but it has also been an exhilarating adventure that spanned quite a few years,” Rivera told the outlet. “I hope it’s not my last adventure."