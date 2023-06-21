Fox News Star Geraldo Rivera Is Leaving 'The Five': 'There's Been Growing Tension'
He's out! Fox News star Geraldo Rivera announced he's leaving The Five on Wednesday, June 21, during an interview with the Associated Press.
One of the reasons why the journalist is parting ways with the network is due to “a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences.”
“It has been a rocky ride but it has also been an exhilarating adventure that spanned quite a few years,” Rivera told the outlet. “I hope it’s not my last adventure."
“There has been a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences and personal annoyances and gripes,” said Rivera. “It’s not worth it to me.”
“It’s not an easy job if you take it as personally as I do,” Rivera noted, adding that the work environment was "too intimate" and tense.
Rivera decided to leave the network, but they weren't exactly asking him to return.
Rivera, who joined the program in 2022, will remain at the network for now, as he's a “correspondent at large.”
Rivera also took to social media to share the news with his followers. “Morning, it’s official, I’m off @TheFive,” Geraldo tweeted early Wednesday. “My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th. It’s been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn’t always easy. For the time being, I’m still Correspondent at Large.”
While some were elated over the news, others were upset Rivera wouldn't be on the small screen for now. One person wrote, "I enjoyed watching you on #TheFive. I appreciated the perspective and heart you brought to the issues around the table. I will miss seeing you," while another said, "I don't watch Fox News anymore, but glad you are finally leaving. Between you and Tarlov, The Five was almost unbearable to watch."
A third person said, "I wish you well, but this is great news for The Five."
The Five has become Fox's most-watched program, with Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Jeanine Pirro as the regular conservatives.
As OK! previously reported, Fox News has been going through some shake-ups lately, as Tucker Carlson was fired in April.