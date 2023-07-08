Jennifer Aniston's Stunning Transformation Over the Years: See Photos of the Actress
From 25 to 54, Jennifer Aniston has never failed to stun fans with her beauty during her years in Hollywood!
The iconic Friends actress has given supporters amazing looks over the years, such as the 'Rachel' haircut, breathtaking Oscar gowns, and seductive mini dresses. The blonde beauty, who has been married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, has acted in a plethora of comedies and dramas, all of which have left viewers wondering how the We're the Miller alum continues to defy aging.
Keep scrolling to see the '90s star's transformation through the years!
As OK! previously reported, during a recent interview, Aniston shared one of her pet peeves when it comes to people discussing her aging. When the Murder Mystery star was asked about the "backward compliment" of "you look great for your age," Aniston responded, "It drives me bananas. I can't stand it."
"That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, 'Well you’re at that stage, so for your age…' I don't even understand what it means," the timelessly beautiful actress said.
She added that on the contrary of what many people assume, she is "in better shape than I was in my twenties. I feel better in my mind, body, and spirit. It's all 100 percent better."
The subject of longevity also prompted Aniston to explain, "My family lives a long time, especially my dad's side — I want to be thriving; I don't want to just be alive."
The California native has discussed how exercise has become a big part of how she keeps happy and healthy. "I had to retrain my brain," Aniston explained about her workout routine, adding her attitude towards the gym has "absolutely evolved over the years."
"It used to be pounding, pounding, pounding. You had to get 45 minutes to an hour of cardio; otherwise, you weren't getting a workout," she explained of what she thought a successful training was supposed to be.
"Not only do you stress your body, you burn out – who wants to do that at all?" she continued.
"I think it's just taking the pressure off of ourselves and really knowing that whatever you did that day is enough, and don't be your own worst critic," she concluded the interview with advice for her fans.