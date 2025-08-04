Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Nipples in Tight Gray Top While Promoting Her Haircare Line: Watch
Jennifer Aniston knows how to grab attention!
The Friends icon, 56, looked stunning in a playful new promo for her haircare brand, LolaVie. Rocking a fitted gray tank that hugged her curves, the actress appeared to go braless, giving fans a subtle peek at her nipples through the thin fabric.
In the video, Aniston smiled cheekily as she sprayed a bottle of her product straight at the camera. Her skin looked flawless as she showed her toned arms, while her signature golden-blonde locks framed her face perfectly as she leaned in.
“Our Dry Shampoo just dropped … and IT’S SO GOOD! I hope you love too! 🥰 @lolavie,” she wrote in the caption.
She paired the look with light-wash denim and red nail polish, giving off total cool-girl ‘90s vibes.
Aniston has made headlines recently over her love life.
In July, sources told People she’s dating author and life coach Jim Curtis.
“They've been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual,” the insider shared.
"She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right," the source added. "Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy."
Things might be heating up fast — according to another source, the two are getting "serious," as they are now “considering moving in together.”
“Jen doesn’t care what anyone thinks; she adores Jim and wants to be with him as much as possible,” another insider revealed to Star. “She has completely integrated him into her life. He’s coming on all her holidays.”
The outlet said the couple vacationed in Mallorca in July with her longtime pals Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. They were also spotted sharing a cozy dinner in Big Sur back in June.
Aniston is reportedly doing everything she can to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.
“[She wants to] protect him,” the source explained, noting that the starlet knows how intense the media can be.
Luckily, her place in L.A. is “very secure and private,” making it easier for them to lay low.
“It’s essentially a little love nest,” the insider added. “Not that Jim won’t be spending plenty of time at her huge place in Bel Air.”
While they haven’t taken the official step of moving in just yet, the couple seems to be heading in that direction.
“She says she knows she’s found a keeper and he feels the same way,” the source continued. “They just click so well. It’s not just a physical thing, although she says he more than checks those boxes too, but what really draws her to him is their soul connection.”