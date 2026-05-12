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Fran Drescher Doesn't Let Her 'Gay Ex-Husband' Stop Her From Flirting on Vacation Even Though 'He’s Always Around'

Photo of Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson
Source: @officialfrandrescher/Instagram

Fran Drescher doesn't allow Peter Marc Jacobson to 'c--- block' her on vacations.

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May 12 2026, Published 2:36 p.m. ET

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Fran Drescher has some ground rules for ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson if they go on vacation together.

During an appearance at the New York City Ballet 2026 Spring Gala on Thursday, May 7, the actress, 68, admitted to an outlet that she needs to contain her former spouse so he doesn’t prevent her from pursuing new connections.

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Image of Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson were married for 21 years.
Source: @officialfrandrescher/Instagram

Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson were married for 21 years.

“He's my gay ex-husband. He's my best friend and he's always around,” said Drescher, who was married to Jacobson from 1978 to 1999. “But we try and make sure that he's not too much of a c---block.”

When asked whether bringing him on trips turns off other men from flirting with her, she maintained, “That might have been, but for the most part, everybody knows who he is.”

On May 1, Drescher shared a smiling selfie alongside Jacobson from a recent trip to Berlin.

“A very famous Berlin landmark, The Brandenburg Gate. On either side is embassies and Parliament and a glorious park we walked thru everyday. I like to feed the birdies w my leftover breakfast toast!” she captioned her post.

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Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson Are on Good Terms

Image of Peter Marc Jacobson came out as gay two years after his split from Fran Drescher.
Source: @officialfrandrescher/Instagram

Peter Marc Jacobson came out as gay two years after his split from Fran Drescher.

The exes have maintained an amicable relationship since their 1999 breakup.

“He's my life partner. He's my work partner,” Drescher said of Jacobson, who co-created The Nanny and Happily Divorced with her.

The TV writer came out as gay in 2001, two years after their split.

"We were living a heterosexual life," he told Oprah in 2011. "I wasn't having affairs on the side or anything like that. I thought that I was straight."

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Image of Peter Marc Jacobson and Fran Drescher remain close friends.
Source: @officialfrandrescher/Instagram

Peter Marc Jacobson and Fran Drescher remain close friends.

During a January interview with People, Drescher reiterated how important her friendship with Jacobson is, even though “he’s a bit of a c---block.”

“I take him to everything, and I don't really care. I have a gay ex-husband — live with it!” she exclaimed. “But I've been with him since I was 15. Who can compete with that? And over the years, he grew tremendously. He's not the same person. Neither one of us are who we were when we were married."

Fran Drescher Calls Peter Marc Jacobson Her 'Soulmate'

Image of Peter Marc Jacobson and Fran Drescher often embark on international trips together.
Source: @officialfrandrescher/Instagram

Peter Marc Jacobson and Fran Drescher often embark on international trips together.

The Marty Supreme star added, "But we are soulmates. So soulmates really can't ever [separate]...they're like magnets, and we just had to figure out how to be happily divorced, and we so are. We travel together now, and my family is his family and it's great. I mean, we feel very blessed that we cherish each other the way we do."

Both Drescher and Jacobson are currently single.

“Selfishly, I don’t want to compromise,” the actress declared. “That's a lot of what it is when you're with somebody … but the more you live on your own, the less you want to do that, and the less you need it if you happen to have a gay ex-husband.”

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