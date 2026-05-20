Fran Drescher Has 1 Rule When Vacationing With Her Gay Ex-Husband

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Fran Drescher makes one thing clear to “gay ex-husband” Peter Marc Jacobson: he is not allowed to interfere with her current dating life. In an interview published with an outlet on May 11, the actress, 68, uncovered the stern talk she gives her former husband if she wants to flirt with other men when they're traveling together. The exes — who were married between 1978 to 1999 — remain amicable and often take international trips together, including a recent getaway to Berlin.

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Source: @officialfrandrescher/Instagram Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson recently traveled to Berlin together.

“He's my gay ex-husband. He's my best friend and he's always around,” Drescher said. “But we try and make sure that he's not too much of a c---block.” Even though Jacobson is often present, other men aren’t deterred from pursuing her. “That might have been, but for the most part, everybody knows who he is,” the TV star explained. Drescher credited Jacobson — who co-created The Nanny and Happily Divorced with her — as her “life partner” and “work partner” despite their split.

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When Did Peter Marc Jacobson Come Out?

Source: @officialfrandrescher/Instagram Peter Marc Jacobson came out as gay in 2001.

Jacobson came out as gay in 2001, two years after their divorce. "We were living a heterosexual life," he told Oprah in 2011. "I wasn't having affairs on the side or anything like that. I thought that I was straight." The TV writer was in therapy, yet the experts tried to convince him of his sexuality. "I saw three psychologists through our marriage that said to me, 'You're straight. You're not gay. You may have thoughts about it. You're not acting on it. Other men have these thoughts,'" he explained. "I'd get angry because I'd start thinking about it, and I didn't know what to do with it," he recounted. "I kept trying to push it back."

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Source: @officialfrandrescher/Instagram Fran Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson remain close friends.

Eventually, his conflicting emotions negatively impacted his mood and marriage. "He was very controlling," Drescher recalled. "He was easily threatened if I was spending time with people outside of the relationship. He was even jealous of our dog, when I wanted the dog to be with us. So it became very suffocating." Jacobson agreed, "I was a mess. I wanted to spend time with her, but I wasn't dealing with what was really happening." Marital issues aside, they never struggled in the bedroom. "We had great s--," Jacobson admitted, while Drescher added, "We always used to think that we must be having better s-- than our friends because he was a very sexual man.”

Source: @officialfrandrescher/Instagram Fran Drescher is currently single.