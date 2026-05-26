Martin Scorsese's Daughter Francesca Responds to Trolls After Landing Role in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'
May 26 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Francesca Scorsese, the 26-year-old daughter of renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese, recently took to TikTok to address cruel comments directed at her appearance. After announcing her casting in the second season of Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, she faced a wave of negativity online.
In her TikTok video, Francesca described the hurtful comments as some of the “worst” she had encountered.
While she is accustomed to discussions surrounding her status as a “nepo baby,” the intensity of the recent backlash shocked her.
“It has some of the worst comments I have ever seen about me,” she stated.
Francesca acknowledged the advantages of being the daughter of a famous director.
“I understand. I know I have doors opened for me,” she said.
However, she emphasized her commitment to her work in the industry.
“I’m still trying to do the work, I’m still going hard and being passionate and creating and doing the work,” she added.
The actress also critiqued the culture of online trolling.
“But I think if you go on people’s videos and you seek out negativity, you are a very, very sad person,” Francesca remarked.
Her candidness about the emotional impact of social media reveals the darker side of fame.
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During her video, Francesca recounted some of the derogatory comments she received, including comparisons to a “fridge” and being labeled “Miss Piggy.”
“I get it — I’m not the most beautiful girl in the world. I’m not the skinniest girl in the whole world. I’m chubby, I know it. But like, what the f--- does it matter?” she responded.
Francesca revealed that she previously deleted her account on another social media platform due to negativity and expressed concerns that TikTok could be heading in the same direction.
“There’s so many trolls and so many bots and people that just go on to just try to ruin somebody’s day or make somebody feel like s---,” she said. “This is the kind of thing that causes people to lose their lives, like, your words have power behind them.”
The actress shared her struggle with being overshadowed by her father’s legacy.
“I know I have a huge figure, my father to live up to, and like, that always overshadows me as a person,” she noted.
She hopes for a more positive experience on social media.
“I just want TikTok to be a better place like I feel like it used to be,” Francesca expressed.
Martin, who welcomed Francesca later in life, reflected on the experience of fatherhood during an interview on SiriusXM’s “This Life of Mine with James Corden.”
He described welcoming Francesca at age 56 as a transformative experience that changed his outlook on life.
“It was extraordinary and by that point, I was 56 and it was a different perspective on life,” he recalled.
As for Francesca’s role in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, details remain under wraps. However, Deadline indicated that she may be part of a new couple within the show.