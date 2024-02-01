Donald Glover Reveals Brad Pitt Gave 'Good Advice' for His 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' TV Show: 'He Was Very Sweet and Nice'
It pays to have good connections in Hollywood!
At the Wednesday, January 31, premiere of Donald Glover's Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV series, the actor spilled on what went down when he "reached out" to Brad Pitt — who starred in the original 2005 action film — for some guidance.
"Brad was like, you know, he just Brad Pitt-ed his way out of it," the actor, 40, quipped. "I was like, 'I just need some tips,' and he just charmed his way out of it. He was like, 'Oh, you'll do great, kid.' That kind of thing."
"I mean, he was very, very sweet and nice and that was very helpful," the Community alum added of the Oscar winner, 60. "I just wanted to get a good understanding ... It was great. He gave me good advice."
The Emmy winner also touched on what spurred him to turn the movie — which starred Pitt's ex-wife Angelina Jolie as well — into a TV show.
"I'm not a big fan of remakes, so this was kind of a big deal to kind of take it on. Once I saw the original, I was like, 'This is a good date movie.' And I was like, 'Maybe I could make a good date show out of it?' Like, you know, something me and my wife could watch together," he explained.
Glover's series, in which he stars opposite Maya Erskine, 36, premieres on Amazon Prime on Friday, February 2.
The streaming service is also where fans can watch his show Swarm, a dark comedy thriller that debuted in March 2023 and featured Malia Obama, 25, as a screenwriter.
"The first thing we did was talk about the fact that she will only get to do this once," Glover revealed in an interview of what he told the former first daughter before they started working together. "You're Obama's daughter. So if you make a bad film, it will follow you around."
In the end, things turned out to be a huge success, with the actor noting, "She has the potential to do anything she wants."
"She’s just like, an amazingly talented person. She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard," the rapper said in another interview while the series was still being filmed. "I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Glover about the show.