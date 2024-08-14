Battle of the Nepo Babies: Who'll Make It and Who Won't in Hollywood

The 18-year-old offspring of actress Brooke Shields and director Chris Henchy is already making waves as a model since teaming with her mom for the Victoria’s Secret 2022 campaign. She has since landed gigs with Jones Road Beauty and Tommy Hilfiger. But Brooke barked she tried to talk Grier Henchy out of modeling!

“If you’re gonna do this, I’m not gonna be your manager,” she warned Grier, and the Pretty Baby star also insisted her daughter attend college.

“Everybody knows the problems Brooke faced as a child actress and model, and she wants to protect Grier from that,” said top publicist Tommy Garrett. “But Grier truly is a classic beauty — and her mom can guide her past the pitfalls!”