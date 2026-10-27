'Friends' Cast Held Hands and Stood Around Matthew Perry's Open Casket at Actor's 'Very Small' Funeral, His Sister Reveals

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The 'Friends' Cast Stood Around Matthew Perry's Casket 'Crying'

Source: Warner Bros. Studios 'Friends' aired from 1994 to 2004.

"At the funeral, we arranged for just the family to have it be open casket for a little while for all of us. The funeral was very small — close friends and family," Bowich said. "The rest of the Friends cast all walked in together. I hadn't seen them in easily 20 years. Jen Aniston was the first one of them to come up to me and give me a huge hug. But they all did," she continued. "And then, all five of them walked up to the casket holding hands and stood around him, crying."

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Mathew Perry Died in October 2023

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023.

As OK! previously reported, Perry died at age 54 on October 28, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home. His cause of death was later ruled an accident caused by the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning and coronary artery disease listed as contributing factors. Five people were sentenced in federal court for their roles in supplying Perry with illegal ketamine.

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Production on 'Friends' Was Paused for Matthew Perry's Rehab Stay

Source: MEGA Five people were sentenced in federal court to charges related to Matthew Perry's death.

Perry was open about his struggles with addiction, well documented in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. The documentary also revealed that production for Friends was paused in 2001 while Perry went to rehab. "There was an incredible amount of shame and guilt that came along with that, because he knew how many people were working on these shows, that their livelihood was dependent on it," Bowich recalled. "He hated that he had to do that to people, but he also knew that he had to get well."

Mary Bowich Described Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox's 'Emotional' Onscreen Wedding

Source: MEGA Mathew Perry traveled back and forth between a rehab facility in Malibu and the set of 'Friends.'