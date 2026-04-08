Matthew Perry's Drug Dealer Jasveen 'Ketamine Queen' Sangha's Lengthy Prison Sentence Revealed More Than 2 Year After Actor's Fatal Overdose

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The woman who pleaded guilty to selling Matthew Perry a fatal batch of ketamine was sentenced to 15 years behind bars. Jasveen Sangha, known as the "Ketamine Queen," heard her fate — which was the maximum sentence — in a Los Angeles, Calif., courtroom on Wednesday, April 8.

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What Did Jasveen Sangha Plead Guilty To?

Source: Jasveen Sangha/instagram Matthew Perry's drug dealer was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Sangha had previously asked the court to consider her current sobriety and medical issues when it came to her sentence. In September 2025, she plead guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury. Sangha worked with a man named Erik Fleming to distribute the drugs, giving them to Perry's live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who often injected him with the ketamine. Iwamasa gave Perry at least three doses of the substance when he died at age 54 on October 28, 2023. Fleming and Iwamasa are scheduled to be sentenced later this month. In addition, Dr. Salvador Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months behind bars in December 2025 for his part in providing the actor with ketamine. He confessed to injecting the 17 Again star with the drug and selling it to him "without a legitimate medical purpose."

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Prosecutors Slammed the Drug Dealer's 'Callous' Behavior

Source: mega The comedic actor struggled with addiction for most of his life.

Prior to the sentencing, prosecutors requested 15 years behind bars followed by supervised release for Sangha. They reasoned that Sangha, who was allegedly the "organizer" of her drug distribution ring, showed no remorse for selling the drug to the struggling Friends alum. "After learning from news reports of Perry’s death, Sangha called Fleming on Signal to discuss how to distance themselves from it," a memo read. "That day, Sangha updated the settings on the Signal apps to automatically delete her messages with Fleming. She further instructed Fleming to 'Delete all our messages.'"

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'She Chose Profits Over People'

Source: mega Jasveen Sangha worked with multiple other people to distribute the ketamine to the 'Friends' alum.

Prosecutors noted Sangha also "didn’t care" about Perry's death and continued to sell. They said her "actions show a cold callousness and disregard for life. She chose profits over people, and her actions have caused immense pain to the victims’ families and loved ones."

Source: mega Jasveen Sangha plead guilty to five drug distribution charges.