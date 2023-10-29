'Friends' Star Matthew Perry, 54, Found Dead in Jacuzzi: Report

The 17 Again actor later admitted that he waited to share his deeply personal story about his journey to sobriety until he felt he "was safe from going into the dark side of everything again."

"I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober, and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction to write it all down," he added. "And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."

