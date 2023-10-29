'Friends' Star Matthew Perry, 54, Found Dead in Jacuzzi: Report
Matthew Perry has died at 54 years old.
The Friends star was reportedly found in a jacuzzi at a Los Angeles home on Saturday, October 28, according to law enforcement sources.
Perry's cause of death is currently unconfirmed, but it is suspected that he may have drowned. Emergency services on the scene were responding to a cardiac arrest call.
Sources claimed there were no drugs found in the immediate area and that law enforcement does not believe foul play was involved in the actor's tragic death.
As OK! previously reported, the beloved sitcom star openly struggled with substance abuse issues for many years of his life. Perry revealed never-before-heard details of his addictions in his recent memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which hit shelves on November 1, 2022.
"So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me," he penned on social media last year. "The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn't. And it’s all in here."
Perry confessed there were times in his life where he heavily relied on taking drugs to get through his day-to-day life, requiring him to eventually find new ways to obtain them.
"I would fake back injuries. I would fake migraine headaches. I had eight doctors going at the same time," he explained. "I would wake up and have to get 55 Vicodin that day, and figure out how to do it. When you’re a drug addict, it’s all math."
The 17 Again actor later admitted that he waited to share his deeply personal story about his journey to sobriety until he felt he "was safe from going into the dark side of everything again."
"I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober, and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction to write it all down," he added. "And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."
Perry also candidly shared that sobriety is an ever-present path one walks, and if someone loses their sobriety, "it doesn't mean you lose all that time and education."
"You know everything you knew before," he said. "As long as you were able to fight your way back without dying, you learn a lot."
