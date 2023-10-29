OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Matthew Perry
OK LogoNEWS

'Friends' Star Matthew Perry, 54, Found Dead in Jacuzzi: Report

matthew perry found dead jacuzzi alleged drowningpp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 28 2023, Published 9:13 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Matthew Perry has died at 54 years old.

The Friends star was reportedly found in a jacuzzi at a Los Angeles home on Saturday, October 28, according to law enforcement sources.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry found dead jacuzzi alleged drowning
Source: mega

Matthew Perry played the role of Chandler Bing on 'Friends'.

Perry's cause of death is currently unconfirmed, but it is suspected that he may have drowned. Emergency services on the scene were responding to a cardiac arrest call.

Sources claimed there were no drugs found in the immediate area and that law enforcement does not believe foul play was involved in the actor's tragic death.

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry found dead jacuzzi alleged drowning
Source: mega

In his memoir, Perry claimed getting the job on 'Friends' saved his life.

As OK! previously reported, the beloved sitcom star openly struggled with substance abuse issues for many years of his life. Perry revealed never-before-heard details of his addictions in his recent memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which hit shelves on November 1, 2022.

"So much has been written about me in the past. I thought it was time people heard from me," he penned on social media last year. "The highs were high, the lows were low. But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn't. And it’s all in here."

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry found dead jacuzzi alleged drowning
Source: mega

Matthew Perry opened up on his past struggles with drug addiction in his memoir.

MORE ON:
Matthew Perry

Perry confessed there were times in his life where he heavily relied on taking drugs to get through his day-to-day life, requiring him to eventually find new ways to obtain them.

"I would fake back injuries. I would fake migraine headaches. I had eight doctors going at the same time," he explained. "I would wake up and have to get 55 Vicodin that day, and figure out how to do it. When you’re a drug addict, it’s all math."

Article continues below advertisement
matthew perry found dead jacuzzi alleged drowning
Source: mega

Matthew Perry waited to share his deeply personal story about his journey to sobriety until he felt he was 'safe.'

The 17 Again actor later admitted that he waited to share his deeply personal story about his journey to sobriety until he felt he "was safe from going into the dark side of everything again."

"I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober, and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction to write it all down," he added. "And the main thing was, I was pretty certain that it would help people."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Perry also candidly shared that sobriety is an ever-present path one walks, and if someone loses their sobriety, "it doesn't mean you lose all that time and education."

"You know everything you knew before," he said. "As long as you were able to fight your way back without dying, you learn a lot."

The law enforcement sources spoke with TMZ about Perry's passing.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.