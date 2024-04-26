9 Funniest Raunchy Comedies: 'American Pie,' 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' and More
American Pie
The American Pie film series is full of laughs. The first part follows the lives of five classmates at the fictional East Great Falls High School who challenge one another to lose their virginity before graduation.
It features Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Seann William Scott, Eddie Kaye Thomas and Alyson Hannigan, to name a few.
American Wedding
The third installment in the American Pie film series tells the story of Biggs' character as he marries Michelle Flaherty after dating for several years. With the help of his best friends, Jim hopes the best for the ceremony — but trouble suddenly arises.
Bad Moms
Directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, Bad Moms is about three ladies who get naughty after deciding to run away from their responsibilities as matriarchs. The hit film features Jada Pinkett Smith, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Annie Mumolo, Christina Applegate and Jay Hernandez.
Booksmart
Best friends Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein) decide to do the things they missed during their high school days on the night of their graduation in the 2019 film Booksmart. As they decide to cram, they find themselves in a hilarious, raunchy situation that completes their experience before entering college.
Knocked Up
Starring Seth Rogen as Ben Stone, Knocked Up explores the journey of a slacker and rising journalist (Katherine Heigl) during and after a one-night stand. Their quick fling results in an unintended pregnancy, leading them to give their relationship a chance.
Judd Apatow's film also stars Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, Jason Segel, Jay Baruchel, Jonah Hill, Charlyne Yi and Martin Starr.
Meet the Parents
Considered one of the best Ben Stiller movies, Meet the Parents sees his acting skills alongside Robert De Niro, the father of his character's girlfriend, Pam Byrnes (Teri Polo). While preparing to propose to his longtime lover, Greg Focker finds himself in serious trouble when he almost destroys their home.
Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
Zac Efron, Adam DeVine, Aubrey Plaza and Anna Kendrick appear in the comedy film Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates.
Released in 2016, the film explores the brothers' troubles during family gatherings — especially when they are guests at their sister's Hawaiian wedding after putting out an ad.
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
A group of friends embark on a journey to help their co-worker lose his virginity in The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Starring Steve Carell and Catherine Keener, the 2005 film ultimately follows the event from the 61-year-old The Office actor's sketch about a 40-year-old man who has a secret.
The Hangover
The Hangover features friends — characters of Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Justin Bartha and Ed Helms — as they travel to Las Vegas to attend the bachelor party for one of them. However, a problem arises when they find the groom missing after losing memory of what happened before his big day.
It features adult, raunchy comedies that lead to several accolades, including American Film Institute Awards' Top 10 Films in 2009 and Critics' Choice Movie Awards' Best Comedy in 2010.