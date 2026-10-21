Gabby Windey Shows Off Her Cleavage While Posing Totally Nude in the Bathtub: Photo

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Gabby Windey teased fans with a tantalizing naked photo. The reality television star, 35, left nothing to the imagination while lounging in a bathtub as she covered her cleavage with her hands. Next to the relaxing bathtub were stunning city views, which Windey looked over as she posed bare naked and soaking wet in the luxurious marble tub.

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Source: @GABBY.WINDEY/INSTAGRAM Gabby Windey posed in a bathtub overlooking city views.

"I hated camping," she captioned her post, which featured several photos, seemingly of a trip to New York City, which buried the seductive photo. In one picture, Windey posed in front of the subway in a sheer black top while holding a bottle of Mirilax. In another, she lifted her top to show off the underside of her b------ in a mirror selfie with her wife, Robby Hoffman. She even appeared to pose on the stage of Saturday Night Live and, while dancing with her spouse, as her colorful corset fell off her shoulders. Of course, in reference to her caption, Windey posted a miserable picture in a tent, clearly not enjoying her break from the city to bask in the wilderness.

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How Did Fans React?

Source: @GABBY.WINDEY/INSTAGRAM Gabby Windey posted another photo almost flashing her chest.

Her followers couldn't help but drool over Windey's social media post, with many of them chiming in to commend her in the comments section. "Girl, you look so much happier back in the cityyyyyyyyy," one person gushed. "Gabby, you're everything to me," another chimed in. "I just know all of Gabby’s ex-men are punching the wall," a third joked. "Robby is the luckiest to have such a beautiful and funny wife." "But my darling, you ARE camp!" a fourth gushed, with a fifth adding, "STUNNING!"

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Gabby Windey's Health Scare

Source: MEGA Gabby Windey posted other photos with Robby Hoffman.

The star revealed earlier this month that she broke her back with a suggestive selfie wearing an open-back hospital gown. "I’ve broken my back due to a speedy vibration. And I’ve barely lived to tell the story," she shared on social media. She elaborated on her Substack page that she fractured her back while using a vibration plate, which she stands on every morning, supposedly for lymphatic drainage throughout her entire body.

Source: MEGA Gabby Windey opened up about breaking her back on a vibration plate.