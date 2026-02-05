or
Gabby Windey Puts Nipples and Thong on Full Display in Racy Sheer Dress: Photos

Photo of Gabby Windey
Source: @gabbywindey/Instagram

Bachelor Nation alum Gabby Windey left little to the imagination, wearing a maxi sheer black gown that had her nipple and thong line on full display.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 5 2026, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

Gabby Windey is serving confidence, stepping out in a barely-there look that left little to the imagination.

The Bachelor Nation alum, 35, dared to pose in a sheer black maxi gown with a dramatic feathered hemline in photos posted on Instagram on Wednesday, February 4.

Gabby Windey Turned Heads in Sheer Dress

Photo of Gabby Windey dared to bare it all in sultry sheer gown.
Source: @gabbywindey/Instagram

Gabby Windey dared to bare it all in sultry sheer gown.

"Hold the elevator please !!" she captioned the series of photos.

In a close-up shot of the reality TV alum, the sheerness of the material is more pronounced, exposing a racy thong line and her nipple. She paired the sultry outfit with a fur shrug for an extra sassy look.

Windey's partner, Robby Hoffman, joined the Traitors star for a few shots, color coordinating in a white long-sleeve shirt and black trousers.

"I’m holding it !!!!" Hoffman, 36, wrote in the comments section.

Gabby Windey Marked 1 Year of Marriage With Robbie Hoffman

Photo of Gabby Windey marked one year of marriage with Robbie Hoffman in January 2026.
Source: @gabbywindey/Instagram

Gabby Windey marked one year of marriage with Robbie Hoffman in January 2026.

The former Bachelorette and comedian marked their first year of marriage last month. The pair first wed in an unofficial Las Vegas ceremony in January 2025, before legally tying the knot in a Los Angeles courthouse nearly three months later.

"Best year of me life!!!!!!! Happy anniversary baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥," Hoffman wrote in a tribute post alongside several photos of the couple throughout the year.

The ICU nurse also shared more photos of the couple in her own post, writing, "The best and fastest year of my life. I love you so much baby. Happy anniversary!!!"

Gabby Windey

Gabby Windey Shared Robbie Hoffman's Handwritten Letter

Photo of Gabby Windey and Robbie Hoffman tied the knot in 2025.
Source: @gabbywindey/Instagram

Gabby Windey and Robbie Hoffman tied the knot in 2025.

Windey also shared an adorable handwritten letter penned by Hoffman.

"Gabby, my wife, my life! This has been the best year of my life!!! Also the fastest. I know it's because we're having the best time but sometimes makes me sad as I just want it to last forever. My greatest luxury in this life is time with you — and it’s never enough!" the note read. "It’s only been one year and already I need at least 50 more!!"

Gabby Windey and Robbie Hoffman Tied the Knot After Fleeing L.A. Fires in 2025

Photo of Gabby Windey and Robbie Hoffman were first romantically linked in August 2023.
Source: @gabbywindey/Instagram

Gabby Windey and Robbie Hoffman were first romantically linked in August 2023.

The letter continued, "You are my love, my family, my person. And not a day goes by I don’t consider myself the luckiest mfer in the world to call you my wife. Baby, as I said last year, I am here for you always. Would do anything for you and with you. I will defend and protect and root for you always. I am your number one fan! Support you forever. I am so proud of you and even prouder you’re mine!"

Windey and Hoffman were first romantically linked in August 2023. The pair previously revealed they chose to tie the knot last year after fleeing Los Angeles for Las Vegas amid the fires.

