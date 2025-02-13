Gabby Windey Goes Topless as She Cuddles Up to Girlfriend Robby Hoffman in Steamy Valentine's Day Photoshoot
Gabby Windey has an extra-radiant glow ever since she started dating Robby Hoffman.
The Bachelorette star, 34, recently went topless in a steamy photoshoot alongside her comedian girlfriend — whom she went Instagram official with in April 2023.
"Valentine’s Day with my baby," Windey captioned an Instagram post highlighting stunning snaps from her recent profile with Interview Magazine.
The first photo featured in The Bachelor alum's social media upload showcased the reality star without a shirt on, as she only covered her bare chest with a cheetah print hand bag.
The alluring image showcased Windey sitting on the hood of a black vehicle in nothing but black tights and heels.
The Traitors star looked seductively into the camera while Hoffman — who was seated behind the wheel — pretended to have road rage and looked as if she was yelling at Windey to move away from the car.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In another steamy snap, Windey wore a newspaper-styled dress as she packed on the PDA with Hoffman while tugging on the talk show host's leather jacket.
One of the drool-worthy photos featured the reality television personality and Hoffman in bed together — with the comedian wearing a casual white T-shirt as she sipped on what appeared to be a cup of coffee, while Windey grabbed her shoulder in breathtaking lingerie.
Windey and Hoffman's Valentine's Day photoshoot was accompanied by a joint interview of the couple reflecting on their relationship — which they believe was "love at first sight."
"Looking back, I feel like my heart was pulling me towards her. I just never had to second guess anything," admitted Windey, who was in the midst of trying to discover her sexuality when she encountered Hoffman for the first time.
"We met outside of a bar. It was a lesbian night at Semi-Tropic. I was still exploring my sexuality, and I had one bisexual friend who was like, 'Let’s go to some events, spread your wings, meet people,'" Windey recalled elsewhere in the interview. "Her girlfriend was a fan of Robby’s comedy, and we were on the way out and Robby was like, 'What’s going on?'"
"She had kind of noticed me from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette and all she kept saying was 'The Bachelor's gay!'" Windey shared of Hoffman's humor. "I was so confused. But Robby has mad game, as you can imagine, so I was hooked, lined and sinkered."
Regarding her sexuality, Windey confessed she "always had an intuition" about being attracted to women. "I think just being a woman and being a nurse and having a very traumatic upbringing gives you that. I was never afraid of being outed or anything. I’ll try anything once —twice if I like it."
"I feel like I’m so blessed with exploring my sexuality, because Robby and I met so early and it just solidified things. I had such a good partner to kind of show me the ropes and lesbian culture and just be really patient with me. People were like, 'Some lesbians don’t like to date baby gays, they’re too afraid.' But Robby never says no to a challenge," she quipped.