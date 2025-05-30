Gabby Windey Says JoJo Siwa Needs to 'Be Careful' of 'Desperate' Chris Hughes: 'This Feels Creepy'

The Bachelor alum, 34, had some strong opinions about the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. lovebirds during a podcast appearance on Thursday, May 29.

"He's so desperate," Windey declared. "He has a face full of filler...even watching the clips on social media, which I know it's kind of hard to get the full context, this feels creepy."

She likened Hughes and Siwa to a toxic work relationship.

"It felt like you were at work and Darren is coming up behind you, giving you a massage, and you're like, 'I'm sending you to HR.' This is in our training. This is sexual harassment," she explained.