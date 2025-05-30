Gabby Windey Says JoJo Siwa Needs to 'Be Careful' of 'Desperate' Chris Hughes: 'This Feels Creepy'
Gabby Windey thinks JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' alleged relationship should end immediately.
The Bachelor alum, 34, had some strong opinions about the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. lovebirds during a podcast appearance on Thursday, May 29.
"He's so desperate," Windey declared. "He has a face full of filler...even watching the clips on social media, which I know it's kind of hard to get the full context, this feels creepy."
She likened Hughes and Siwa to a toxic work relationship.
"It felt like you were at work and Darren is coming up behind you, giving you a massage, and you're like, 'I'm sending you to HR.' This is in our training. This is sexual harassment," she explained.
How Many Years Apart Are JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes?
The main source of Windey's criticism toward the relationship is the age gap: Siwa is 22, while Hughes is 32.
"She feels young...I just can't see it," the reality star said. "After seeing him with this other girl [on Love Island], and then with JoJo, who is a lesbian, she feels kind of like a kid still. She doesn't feel like she's matured."
- JoJo Siwa Reveals Where She Stands With 'CBB' Costar Chris Hughes After Messy Kath Ebbs Split: 'It's Hard to Explain'
- JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew Call It Quits, Singer's 'DWTS' Partner Jenna Johnson Reportedly Caught In The Middle
- The Most Magical Date On Earth! Jojo Siwa & Girlfriend Kylie Prew Look Happier Than Ever At Disneyland — Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Host Trisha Paytas asked Windey if she thinks the relationship is solely for clout, to which she replied with a resounding yes. However, Windey blames the Love Island alum over the former child star.
"She was in a lesbian relationship, and now straight with an older guy. It's very different," the former Dancing With the Stars runner-up expressed. "Not saying it's right or wrong. She can explore her sexuality. It's not personal with her. I think he's the one at fault that she needs to be careful of."
Are JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes Dating?
Siwa broke up with her ex-girlfriend Kath Ebbs at the Big Brother wrap party on April 25. She insisted that calling it quits had nothing to do with her and Hughes, despite them flirting throughout the season. They have not confirmed any dating rumors and claimed their relationship is platonic.
"I don't know any future of anything, but I'm really grateful for our dynamic that we have and our bond that we have," Siwa said during an April 28 appearance on ITV's This Morning with Hughes. "And whatever life does, life will do."
The duo was spotted holding hands and hugging as Hughes picked her up at London Heathrow Airport on Sunday, May 25. A few days earlier, they were photographed locking lips in the pool at an adults-only resort in Mexico.