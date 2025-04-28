NEWS JoJo Siwa Reveals Where She Stands With 'CBB' Costar Chris Hughes After Messy Kath Ebbs Split: 'It's Hard to Explain' Source: MEGA JoJo Siwa spoke about her relationship with Chris Hughes on April 28.

JoJo Siwa broke her silence on where she stands with Celebrity Big Brother: UK costar Chris Hughes after breaking up with Kath Ebbs.

“I’ll be honest, that was not a plan,” the reality starlet said of their split during an April 28 appearance on ITV's This Morning alongside Hughes. “That was not an intention, that was not supposed to happen like that.” She added, “Initially, I was told that the wrap party was something they didn't want to attend and then about an hour into the wrap party they decided they wanted to. And so I was genuinely just going to have a conversation before and then it just led to another.”

Siwa noted that being cut off from the world made her think about her life. “I was now in my own thoughts away from everyone that I know, away from outside opinions, away from everything,” she explained. “And I sat with myself and from that point on, I really realized things that I was okay with in my life that I should never have been okay with in the first place.”

Source: MEGA JoJo Siwa realized she is 'not a lesbian' during her time on 'Celebrity Big Brother: UK.'

As for where Hughes and Siwa stand now, the former said: “It's hard to explain. It's just a really strong bond between two people, which is just a strong friendship. And I think you can have like a soulmate friendship. Having someone in there to go through an experience like that and have someone there every day when you're emotional when you're down when you're happy — that was beautiful.”

The pair noted their relationship is platonic. “I don't know any future of anything. But I'm really grateful for our dynamic that we have and our bond that we have. And whatever life does, life will do," Siwa added.

As rumors swirled over their relationship, one user on social media platform X shared a pic of Siwa and Hughes on April 27, writing, “JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes were at my golf club earlier lol.” On the same day, Hughes’ friend James Halas shared an Instagram Story captioned, “Band back together,” which showed Siwa resting her hand on Hughes’ shoulder. On April 26, Ebbs confirmed they and the Dance Moms alum broke up at the Celebrity Big Brother: UK after-party. They claimed they were in “a state of shock” and “honestly feel[ing] so numbed out right now and so disoriented” when discussing the split. Ebbs also noted they spent two weeks “sitting back, watching certain things unfold,” and it was difficult “not being able to get any clarity from the person” they were dating.

Source: MEGA Mickey Rourke told JoJo Siwa she 'won't be gay anymore' on 'Celebrity Big Brother: UK.'

“I haven’t processed enough to, if you’d want to call it love bombing or whatever, but it seems to me I have experienced a version of that,” they elaborated. “Being told that I’m the love of someone’s life, being asked to marry them before this social experiment, being adored throughout behind closed doors, being hurt by what I saw but wanting to work through it and have a conversation and get clarity, and to be met with, being, I guess, further humiliated in a weird way." Ebbs explained they took a flight to “the live show to show up for my partner and support them in their experience, and then obviously later on address my feelings,” but ended up being dumped once they got to the after-party. During Celebrity Big Brother: UK, Siwa and Hughes were very handsy, which was something Ebbs seemed to want clarity on.

Source: @kathebbs/Instagram Kath Ebbs said they were 'in a state of shock' over their breakup with JoJo Siwa.

“I was told there are confused feelings there … that they realized in the house that I wasn’t the person they wanted to spend the foreseeable [future with],” Ebbs concluded. Siwa’s sexuality came under scrutiny during her time on Celebrity Big Brother: UK, with former contestant Mickey Rourke claiming she “won’t be gay anymore” if she remained on the show for more than four days. “I can guarantee I’ll still be gay,” Siwa responded. “And I’ll still be in a very happy relationship.”

Source: MEGA JoJo Siwa seemingly grew close to Chris Hughes on 'Celebrity Big Brother: UK.'