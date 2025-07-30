or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Gabby Windey
OK LogoNEWS

Gabby Windey Slams Sydney Sweeney's Racy Jeans Ad: 'It's Terrifying!'

Composite Photo of Gabby Windey and Sydney Sweeney
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram; Mega

Gabby Windey slammed Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad, saying she 'doesn't have that good of jeans,' as the campaign faces heavy criticism.

Profile Image

July 30 2025, Published 7:43 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Gabby Windey is calling out Sydney Sweeney over her controversial American Eagle jeans advertisement.

In a candid TikTok video posted on Tuesday, July 29, the former Bachelorette, 34, critiqued Sweeney's ad.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The 'Bachelorette' alum said the jeans 'did nothing for her a--.'
Source: @gabbywindey/TikTok

The 'Bachelorette' alum said the jeans 'did nothing for her a--.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I just watched the Sydney Sweeney ad, well, the one on her Instagram, which is apparently mild compared to everything else," Windey said.

She added: "We've all seen the commentary, and yes, it's terrifying."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @gabbywindey/TikTok

Gabby Windey did not hold back about Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad.

Article continues below advertisement

Windey didn't stop there. She raised another issue, questioning the alleged effectiveness of the jeans featured in the clip. "But also in the ad, they do a close-up a-- shot, and she's not filling out the jeans. She doesn't have that good of jeans," Windey claimed. "These jeans are doing nothing for her a--. G-E-N-E or J-E-A-N, either one. So I beg to differ [on] the whole thing."

The backlash against Sweeney's s--- portrayal in the American Eagle campaign ignited a firestorm of controversy, with social media users expressing their discontent. Critics accused the brand of over-sexualizing the 27-year-old actress and even labeled the campaign as promoting eugenics, a controversial belief that aims to improve the genetic quality of a population — a practice deeply linked to the Nazis.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: Mega

Critics said the ad over sexualized Sydney Sweeney.

MORE ON:
Gabby Windey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The ad has since gone viral, starting with a provocative close-up of Sweeney addressing the camera seductively.

"My body's composition is determined by my genes," she said, before adding, "Hey, eyes up here."

The tagline, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," followed shortly after.

Sweeney continued the playful pun of "jeans" and "genes" in another video. "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue," she stated, referring to both the color of her pants and her eyes.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Gabby Windey
Source: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey said the actress didn't 'fill out' the jeans.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the uproar, American Eagle removed the ads from their social media platforms. Sweeney has yet to publicly address the significant backlash.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sydney Sweeney
Source: Mega

American Eagle has since removed the ads from its social channels.

Sweeney's ad has drawn comparisons to Brooke Shields' infamous 1980s Calvin Klein campaign that similarly highlighted genetic messaging. Shields, who was just 15 when she filmed it, remarked, "Genes are fundamental in determining the characteristics of an individual and passing on these characteristics to succeeding generations," in the commercial.

Reflecting on her own backlash, Shields commented in 2021: "I didn't think it was about underwear or sexual in nature. What was shocking to me was to be berated by 'Oh, you knew this was happening. This is what you thought.' I was a kid, and where I was, I was naive. I was a very protected, sequestered, young woman in a bubble. I think the assumption was that I was much more savvy than I ever really was."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.