Gabby Windey Slams Sydney Sweeney's Racy Jeans Ad: 'It's Terrifying!'
Gabby Windey is calling out Sydney Sweeney over her controversial American Eagle jeans advertisement.
In a candid TikTok video posted on Tuesday, July 29, the former Bachelorette, 34, critiqued Sweeney's ad.
"I just watched the Sydney Sweeney ad, well, the one on her Instagram, which is apparently mild compared to everything else," Windey said.
She added: "We've all seen the commentary, and yes, it's terrifying."
Windey didn't stop there. She raised another issue, questioning the alleged effectiveness of the jeans featured in the clip. "But also in the ad, they do a close-up a-- shot, and she's not filling out the jeans. She doesn't have that good of jeans," Windey claimed. "These jeans are doing nothing for her a--. G-E-N-E or J-E-A-N, either one. So I beg to differ [on] the whole thing."
The backlash against Sweeney's s--- portrayal in the American Eagle campaign ignited a firestorm of controversy, with social media users expressing their discontent. Critics accused the brand of over-sexualizing the 27-year-old actress and even labeled the campaign as promoting eugenics, a controversial belief that aims to improve the genetic quality of a population — a practice deeply linked to the Nazis.
The ad has since gone viral, starting with a provocative close-up of Sweeney addressing the camera seductively.
"My body's composition is determined by my genes," she said, before adding, "Hey, eyes up here."
The tagline, "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," followed shortly after.
Sweeney continued the playful pun of "jeans" and "genes" in another video. "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue," she stated, referring to both the color of her pants and her eyes.
Following the uproar, American Eagle removed the ads from their social media platforms. Sweeney has yet to publicly address the significant backlash.
Sweeney's ad has drawn comparisons to Brooke Shields' infamous 1980s Calvin Klein campaign that similarly highlighted genetic messaging. Shields, who was just 15 when she filmed it, remarked, "Genes are fundamental in determining the characteristics of an individual and passing on these characteristics to succeeding generations," in the commercial.
Reflecting on her own backlash, Shields commented in 2021: "I didn't think it was about underwear or sexual in nature. What was shocking to me was to be berated by 'Oh, you knew this was happening. This is what you thought.' I was a kid, and where I was, I was naive. I was a very protected, sequestered, young woman in a bubble. I think the assumption was that I was much more savvy than I ever really was."