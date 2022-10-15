Super Mom! Gal Gadot Spotted Grabbing Sweet Treats With Daughters

​​"Wellness is such an essential part of my life because the better I feel, the better I look, the better I am," the mom-of-three explained.

Alongside staying hydrated — "I wake up and drink water like a camel,” she spilled — engaging in vigorous exercise, particularly interval training and sticking to her tried-and-true Mediterranean diet, Gadot also cites meditation as a key element of her wellness routine.

"It's funny how the people who could really benefit from meditation are often the ones who can't find the time to do it,” citing the practice as an integral aspect of her day-to-day life. As such, the brunette babe dubbed the Headspace app as a simple way to incorporate the practice into her life.