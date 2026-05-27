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'Game of Thrones' Star Hannah Murray Suffered Psychotic Break After Joining Wellness Cult

Photo of Hannah Murray.
Source: MEGA

Hannah Murray shared her experience with a wellness cult.

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May 27 2026, Published 10:04 a.m. ET

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Hannah Murray, known for her role in Game of Thrones, recently shared her personal battle following her involvement with a wellness cult. In an interview with The Guardian, published on May 23, the 36-year-old actress discussed the psychotic break she experienced after joining the organization.

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Her Cult Experience

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Image of The actress said the group contributed to her psychotic break.
Source: MEGA

The actress said the group contributed to her psychotic break.

“It’s easy to go, ‘Well, that would never happen to me,’ but we do ourselves a disservice when we start saying that, because you don’t know,” Murray told the publication. She emphasized that her background as a well-educated individual from a middle-class family did not protect her from this experience.

Murray, who portrayed Gilly in the hit HBO series, declined to disclose the name of the wellness cult she joined at age 27. She explained that an “energy healer” introduced her to the group during her time on the set of Detroit. “I thought, ‘I’m smart. I make good choices,’” she said. “Well, I made terrible choices.” Her reflection highlights the complexities of decision-making under the influence of such organizations.

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Actress Links Wellness Group to Mental Health Crisis

Image of She was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Source: MEGA

She was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The actress described her experience with the cult as one that led to her spending thousands of dollars in pursuit of “wisdom and specialness.” However, this journey resulted in a psychotic episode severe enough to require hospitalization and a subsequent diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

In her newly released memoir, “The Make Believe: A Memoir of Magic and Madness,” Murray documents her struggles and the impact of her involvement in the wellness industry. Now, she consciously avoids any practices associated with wellness culture.

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Actress Warns About Wellness Culture Risks

Image of The 'Game of Thrones' star reflected on harmful wellness culture.
Source: UNSPLASH

The 'Game of Thrones' star reflected on harmful wellness culture.

“Even the tame stuff can feel quite distressing,” she stated, noting her decision to refrain from meditation, yoga, and visits to crystal shops. Murray articulated her concerns about the wellness culture, stating, “You’ll say, ‘I’m not really sleeping,’ and they’ll say, ‘Have you tried meditation?’ It’s everywhere.”

Murray's experience resonates with others who have faced similar challenges. Recently, One Tree Hills Bethany Joy Lenz discussed her decade-long involvement in a cult, expressing a desire to help others through her story. “I was in a cult for 10 years,” Lenz shared on the Drama Queens podcast.

Image of She shared her story in a newly released memoir.
Source: MEGA

She shared her story in a newly released memoir.

Murray’s candid revelations serve as a reminder of the potential dangers within the wellness industry. Her insights stress the importance of recognizing the fine line between seeking help and becoming ensnared in harmful practices. Through her experiences, she hopes to raise awareness about the complexities of wellness culture.

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