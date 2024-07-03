12 Celebrities Who Were Rumored to Be Part of Cults: From Andrew Keegan to Will Smith and More

Andrew Keegan sparked rumors he was a "cult leader" of Full Circle, the spiritual organization he founded years ago. He addressed the buzz in a February episode of the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast "Pod Meets World."

"I moved to Venice in my early twenties and just got really immersed in the culture and the community," he explained, adding, "There was the old Hare Krishna temple… and it was sitting there empty and we were like, 'Yo, why don't we just get some people together and let's open this place up."

The Camp Nowhere star said that while his Full Circle experience became "a little jarring," the organization remained a positive force in the community.

Keegan also pointed out how the group's name probably led to the misinterpretations of the organization's purposes.