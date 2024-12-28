Garlic Noodles, Glam, and A-List Guests: Why 'Crustacean Beverly Hills' is Still the Hottest Table in Town!

But Crustacean is not just about the star-studded clientele; it’s about family, flavor, and a legacy that’s been serving patrons for almost 30 years.

Crustacean Beverly Hills isn’t just your average restaurant—it’s a Beverly Hills institution with a side of Hollywood glam! Opened in 1995 by the one and only Helene An , Crustacean quickly became the go-to spot for A-listers, foodies, and anyone craving a taste of the luxe life.

And let’s talk about that family legacy! Helene’s kids didn’t just inherit her passion for food—they’ve kept the restaurant’s vibe chic, trendy, and totally in-demand. From making sure every dish is perfect to ensuring every guest feels like a star, the An family is all about keeping the Crustacean magic alive. It’s a place where you can catch celebs, eat like royalty, and feel like you’re part of something truly special.

Helene An , the culinary genius behind Crustacean, brought her Vietnamese roots to the table with a twist. Inspired by her family’s restaurant in Vietnam, she dreamed of blending her heritage with a touch of West Coast sophistication. The result? A menu that fuses bold, authentic flavors with a little Beverly Hills flair—and we’re not just talking about the world-famous garlic noodles (though those are a must-try!). Crustacean’s dishes are a mix of Vietnamese traditions and fresh California ingredients that keep guests coming back for more.

Now, about that mouthwatering menu. Crustacean is famous for its innovative take on Vietnamese classics, and the menu is an exciting mix of seafood, steak, and bold, flavorful dishes. The garlic noodles? Absolutely legendary, of course. Tossed in a secret family sauce, these noodles have their own cult following. And the roasted crab—a showstopper that comes doused in garlic, butter, and herbs—will have you licking your fingers and savoring every bite. For those who want something a little more decadent, the lobster in a creamy, citrusy sauce is a total must-try.

Seafood lovers will also go wild for the Crustacean Caviar—served with a side of crispy, crunchy accompaniments that are almost as good as the caviar itself. But it’s not just seafood that’s got the menu buzzing. For meat lovers, Crustacean’s Filet Mignon with truffle butter or the Lamb Chops are both tender, juicy, and full of flavor.

Vegetarians aren’t left out either. The Vietnamese Pho (a warm, aromatic broth with veggies and noodles) is comforting, and their crispy spring rolls with a sweet chili sauce are perfect for sharing. Don’t miss the spicy tuna tartare either—served with crispy wontons, it’s the perfect bite to start your meal in style.

And, of course, the drinks are just as fabulous as the food. From refreshing cocktails like the Asian Pear Mojito to a handpicked selection of wines and house-made craft cocktails, Crustacean knows how to set the mood.