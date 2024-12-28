Garlic Noodles, Glam, and A-List Guests: Why 'Crustacean Beverly Hills' is Still the Hottest Table in Town!
Crustacean Beverly Hills isn’t just your average restaurant—it’s a Beverly Hills institution with a side of Hollywood glam! Opened in 1995 by the one and only Helene An, Crustacean quickly became the go-to spot for A-listers, foodies, and anyone craving a taste of the luxe life.
But Crustacean is not just about the star-studded clientele; it’s about family, flavor, and a legacy that’s been serving patrons for almost 30 years.
Helene An, the culinary genius behind Crustacean, brought her Vietnamese roots to the table with a twist. Inspired by her family’s restaurant in Vietnam, she dreamed of blending her heritage with a touch of West Coast sophistication. The result? A menu that fuses bold, authentic flavors with a little Beverly Hills flair—and we’re not just talking about the world-famous garlic noodles (though those are a must-try!). Crustacean’s dishes are a mix of Vietnamese traditions and fresh California ingredients that keep guests coming back for more.
And let’s talk about that family legacy! Helene’s kids didn’t just inherit her passion for food—they’ve kept the restaurant’s vibe chic, trendy, and totally in-demand. From making sure every dish is perfect to ensuring every guest feels like a star, the An family is all about keeping the Crustacean magic alive. It’s a place where you can catch celebs, eat like royalty, and feel like you’re part of something truly special.
Now, about that mouthwatering menu. Crustacean is famous for its innovative take on Vietnamese classics, and the menu is an exciting mix of seafood, steak, and bold, flavorful dishes. The garlic noodles? Absolutely legendary, of course. Tossed in a secret family sauce, these noodles have their own cult following. And the roasted crab—a showstopper that comes doused in garlic, butter, and herbs—will have you licking your fingers and savoring every bite. For those who want something a little more decadent, the lobster in a creamy, citrusy sauce is a total must-try.
Seafood lovers will also go wild for the Crustacean Caviar—served with a side of crispy, crunchy accompaniments that are almost as good as the caviar itself. But it’s not just seafood that’s got the menu buzzing. For meat lovers, Crustacean’s Filet Mignon with truffle butter or the Lamb Chops are both tender, juicy, and full of flavor.
Vegetarians aren’t left out either. The Vietnamese Pho (a warm, aromatic broth with veggies and noodles) is comforting, and their crispy spring rolls with a sweet chili sauce are perfect for sharing. Don’t miss the spicy tuna tartare either—served with crispy wontons, it’s the perfect bite to start your meal in style.
And, of course, the drinks are just as fabulous as the food. From refreshing cocktails like the Asian Pear Mojito to a handpicked selection of wines and house-made craft cocktails, Crustacean knows how to set the mood.
But what really sets Crustacean apart isn’t just the delicious food—it’s the vibe. Step inside, and you’re instantly transported into a luxe wonderland. Think Asian-inspired décor, stunning artwork, and intimate spaces that make you feel like you’ve just discovered Beverly Hills’ best-kept secret. Whether you’re there for a low-key dinner or celebrating a special occasion, Crustacean knows how to make you feel like a VIP.
Crustacean isn’t just a favorite for locals; it’s a top spot for the Hollywood elite. Over the years, this glamorous eatery has played host to stars like Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, who have enjoyed its iconic garlic noodles and seafood delicacies.
Other famous faces who’ve been spotted indulging in Crustacean’s offerings include Awkwafina, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez, and Sandra Oh. Whether it’s a quiet meal or a celebratory night out, Crustacean has become the ultimate dining destination for those who crave not only great food but also an unforgettable atmosphere.
So, what’s the secret behind Crustacean’s staying power? It’s simple: family and flavor, With its combination of mouthwatering dishes and a setting that's very Beverly Hills chic , Crustacean continues to be the spot to be dine out in Beverly Hills.
So the next time you find yourself in the area, make sure to stop by—because dining at Crustacean isn’t just about the food; it’s about being part of a legacy that’s been satisfying taste buds and dazzling guests for decades.