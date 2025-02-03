Beyoncé Wins Best Country Album at 2025 Grammy Awards for 'Cowboy Carter' After Being Shut Out of the CMAs: 'I'm Still in Shock'
Beyoncé scored a major victory for Cowboy Carter.
During the Sunday, February 2, ceremony, the music icon, 43, took home the 2025 Grammy for Best Country Album for her first venture into the country genre.
Upon accepting the honor from Taylor Swift, a shocked Beyoncé said, "I want to thank God. Oh my God, that I'm able to still do what I love after so many years."
"I'd like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it. I want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about and to stay persistent," she continued to gush.
Beyoncé was accompanied by her husband, Jay-Z, and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, at their table for the big night. Before going on stage to make her speech, the rapper, 55, gave his wife a sweet hug.
The big win comes after the "Single Ladies" singer was completely shut out of the upcoming Country Music Awards nominations list.
Despite the disappointment, Beyoncé was praised by country music legend Dolly Parton — who has a very small feature on the album. "I think everybody in country music welcomed her and thought that was good," the "9 to 5" artist said in an interview with Variety. "So, I don’t think it was a matter of shutting out, like doing that on purpose. I think it was just more of what the country charts and the country artists were doing, that do that all the time, not just a specialty album."
