Beyoncé Wins Best Country Album at 2025 Grammy Awards for 'Cowboy Carter' After Being Shut Out of the CMAs: 'I'm Still in Shock'

Photo of Beyoncé.
Source: Paramount

Beyoncé took home a major win for 'Cowboy Carter' at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Feb. 2 2025, Published 9:27 p.m. ET

Beyoncé scored a major victory for Cowboy Carter.

During the Sunday, February 2, ceremony, the music icon, 43, took home the 2025 Grammy for Best Country Album for her first venture into the country genre.

beyonce wins best country album grammy awards cowboy carter
Source: @BeyLegion/X

Beyoncé won Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards for 'Cowboy Carter.'

Upon accepting the honor from Taylor Swift, a shocked Beyoncé said, "I want to thank God. Oh my God, that I'm able to still do what I love after so many years."

"I'd like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it. I want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about and to stay persistent," she continued to gush.

beyonce wins best country album grammy awards cowboy carter
Source: @PopBase/X

Beyoncé looked stunned when Taylor Swift announced her as the winner.

"I want to encourage people to do what they are passionate about and to stay persistent," the Dream Girls star said. "Wow. I'd like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators. This wouldn't have been this album without you. I want to thank God again and my fans. I'm still in shock."

Beyoncé was accompanied by her husband, Jay-Z, and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, at their table for the big night. Before going on stage to make her speech, the rapper, 55, gave his wife a sweet hug.

beyonce wins best country album grammy awards cowboy carter
Source: Paramount

Beyoncé was joined by Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter.

The big win comes after the "Single Ladies" singer was completely shut out of the upcoming Country Music Awards nominations list.

Despite the disappointment, Beyoncé was praised by country music legend Dolly Parton — who has a very small feature on the album. "I think everybody in country music welcomed her and thought that was good," the "9 to 5" artist said in an interview with Variety. "So, I don’t think it was a matter of shutting out, like doing that on purpose. I think it was just more of what the country charts and the country artists were doing, that do that all the time, not just a specialty album."

beyonce wins best country album grammy awards cowboy carter
Source: Paramount

Beyoncé was shut out of the Country Music Awards nominations list.

More to come..

