Gavin and Cheyanne Casalegno 'Both Want Kids' After Getting Married in 2024: 'They Get Along So Well'
Gavin Casalegno, the star of The Summer I Turned Pretty, is sharing insights into his first year of marriage with wife Cheyanne Casalegno, and the young couple is ready to embrace the next chapter: starting a family.
A source revealed to a news outlet that their Texas-based family has begun to inquire about the couple's baby plans.
"They've been married a year now so everyone back in Texas, where Gavin's from, has started asking them when they're going to have babies and the answer is whenever God blesses them," the source said.
Friends of the couple confirm that Gavin, 25, and Cheyanne form one of Hollywood's strongest young pairs. Fans celebrated when the couple made it official in November 2022, after reportedly dating since spring 2021.
"Gavin and Cheyanne are such a great match; they get along so well and are so supportive of each other," a source added about their relationship dynamic. Having recently launched a fashion brand together, they have managed to avoid arguments throughout the process, showcasing their teamwork.
In April, Gavin praised their creative partnership while discussing his Kai Lo clothing line, calling their first year of marriage "so fun."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"They both want kids and would be thrilled to start a family; it's very much on the table now that they're married," insiders told Life & Style. "They already live a very healthy and homebody lifestyle, so adjusting to a baby will be easier for them than for many 20-somethings in Los Angeles."
While the couple hasn't made any announcements yet, it wouldn't surprise anyone if news breaks soon, as they feel no need to delay.
Gavin, who is deeply in love with his bride, emphasized his commitment to finding a meaningful partnership.
"Being an adult, I've learned what it means to just mature a little bit in the dating space; You're dating to marry, you're not dating to just date," the Vampire Diaries alum shared with Cosmopolitan. "I really try to be intentional with everything that I do as far as spending my time and gift giving and flirting and all these things."
As the couple creates lasting memories together — traveling to Asia and Italy in 2023 — their focus remains on building a future. Gavin maintains a strong commitment to protecting their privacy in the public eye.
"I had to really learn to navigate my own privacy and well-being," he told Shondaland. "The quick fix for me is just deleting Instagram and all these apps to kind of check out, to be with my family and be with myself, to spend some time with the Lord — that's really where I thrive."