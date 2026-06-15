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Gavin Newsom Being Investigated by DOJ: Governor Claims Donald Trump Is 'Coming After Me' Because He's 'Considering Running for President'

Split photo of Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump
Source: @cagovernor/youtube;mega

There is not a clear motive in the investigation.

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June 15 2026, Updated 3:22 p.m. ET

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Gavin Newsom published a video on Monday, June 15, to reveal he and his wife are being investigated by the Department of Justice.

The governor of California revealed, "In recent days, federal agents have knocked on the doors of family, friends and former employees. Not because they found a crime, because they're simply trying to find one."

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Gavin Newsom Announces He's Under Investigation

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Source: @cagovernor/youtube

Gavin Newsom revealed he's being investigated by the Department of Justice.

"They're demanding records. They're abusing the grand jury process, digging through years and years of random documents," he explained. "Donald Trump isn't just coming after me because of my mean tweets. He's coming after me because I'm considering running for president. Because he hates that I've consistently called him out over and over again for his lies and deceit."

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Photo of Gavin Newsom revealed federal agents have been talking to his friends and former staffers.
Source: @cagovernor/youtube

Gavin Newsom revealed federal agents have been talking to his friends and former staffers.

Newsom labeled Trump as the "most corrupt president in American history."

"He's turned the levers of government into his own personal power ministries to reward cronies and to try to jail his opponents," he continued. "His personal attorney now runs the Department of Justice, which has repeatedly gone after his political enemies."

Newsom name-dropped several people who have landed on Trump's "hit list," such as James Comer, Adam Schiff and Tim Walz.

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'We Have Nothing to Hide'

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Photo of The politician shamed the DOJ for investigating his wife.
Source: @jennifersiebelnewsom/instagram

The politician shamed the DOJ for investigating his wife.

"After calling for my arrest last year, Donald Trump directed his Department of Justice to investigate me. And just in the last week, I've learned that his campaign has reached my own home to get me. He's coming after my wife, Jen, a public servant," he revealed. "A woman who's dedicated her life to supporting women and girls. Someone who has done nothing wrong other than having the temerity to advocate for what she believes in."

"If they can't intimidate me, they'll go after the mother of our children. Donald Trump picked the wrong target," Gavin said, insisting his family has "nothing to hide."

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Photo of Gavin Newsom called Donald Trump the 'most corrupt president in American history.'
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom called Donald Trump the 'most corrupt president in American history.'

Newsom them took aim at the POTUS' actions, claiming he's "selling the presidency" and "running the largest cash heist in American political history." He listed some of Donald's business ventures since taking the oval office, such as special bibles, sneakers and cell phones.

"His personal fortune has skyrocketed by $4 billion since making his return to office," he noted. "This is the behavior of a regime, not a republic."

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Gavin Newsom Sends Donald Trump a Message

Photo of The governor encouraged the president to 'come after' him.
Source: mega

The governor encouraged the president to 'come after' him.

"To Donald Trump, who I know is watching because he watches everything, I have a message for you," Gavin stated. "You can subpoena my records. You can investigate me. You can harass me. Put my name on every and any enemy's list you have. But leave my wife and family out of your personal vendetta."

Gavin concluded his powerful message by expressing, "So, let me say it again. Mr. President, come after me. I'm not going anywhere. And the country is watching."

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