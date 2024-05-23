'Feels Pretty Fake and Cheap': Donald Trump's $75 'God Bless the USA' Bible Receives Scathing Reviews From Critics
Former President Donald Trump's latest business, selling "God Bless the USA" Bibles, has come under massive scrutiny ever since it was announced, but now book critics are getting their hands on it — and they aren't too happy with the quality of the $75 holy text.
Tim Wildsmith, an expert published Bible reviewer who has reviewed many Bibles from various publishers and has a YouTube page with all of his reviews, criticized Trump's endorsed Bible in April.
"It feels pretty fake and cheap to me, so that shocked me that the Bible was $75 shipped because most publishers of synthetic leather Bibles are going to be $30, $40 bucks at most," Wildsmith told his viewers.
The critic speculated that "a lot of Bibles like this are printed in China" and sarcastically declared, "I would be shocked if Donald Trump was promoting a Bible that was printed and bound in China."
Trump's Bible has no textual footnotes or cross references. Wildsmith did note that the book does open flat, which is nice. However, the actual typeface on the page makes it difficult to read because the paper is thin which causes "ghosting" or "bleeding" from the text on the other side.
The back of the book also contains a glossy card stock, which contains the lyrics to "God Bless the USA," the Declaration of Independence, the original Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Wildsmith compared the quality of the book to something you'd expect from Walmart for $15-$20.
Ron Filipkowski of MeidasTouch shared Wildsmith's review of the former president's Bible in a post that read, "An expert Bible reviewer decided to order the Trump Bible & give it a shot. What he found was horrifying. Not real leather cover, cheap paper, pages stuck together, likely printed in China."
Several Trump critics took to the comments on the post to ridicule the New York businessman for pushing another "scam" and using people's faith to "make a quick buck."
One X user shared Filipkowski's post, joking, "I'm shocked! Shocked I tell you! I can't believe this would come from the same guy who brought us Trump Steaks, Trump University, the Trump board game and 100 other money laundering schemes."
Another user commented, "Even the Bible is giving the 'cheap Chinese crap' treatment, just like everything else Donald Trump sells to his gullible and foolish cult followers. Just shows how little respect Donald has for the 'Good Book!'"