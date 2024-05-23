'Feels Pretty Fake and Cheap': Donald Trump's $75 'God Bless the USA' Bible Receives Scathing Reviews From Critics

Tim Wildsmith, an expert published Bible reviewer who has reviewed many Bibles from various publishers and has a YouTube page with all of his reviews, criticized Trump's endorsed Bible in April.

"It feels pretty fake and cheap to me, so that shocked me that the Bible was $75 shipped because most publishers of synthetic leather Bibles are going to be $30, $40 bucks at most," Wildsmith told his viewers.

The critic speculated that "a lot of Bibles like this are printed in China" and sarcastically declared, "I would be shocked if Donald Trump was promoting a Bible that was printed and bound in China."