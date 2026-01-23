or
BREAKING NEWS
Gavin Newsom Jokes He Lives 'Rent Free' in Donald Trump’s Head After President Melts Down at Same Switzerland Event

Photo of Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom joked that he lives 'rent free' in Donald Trump's head after they both attended the same event in Switzerland.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 23 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

Gavin Newsom had a cheeky response after Donald Trump blasted him in a bizarre rant following their attendance at a global forum in Switzerland earlier this week.

"Rent free," Newsom, 58, wrote via X as he reposted the president's 158-word attack on him.

Source: @GavinNewsom/Twittter

Gavin Newsom responded to Donald Trump's social media message about him.

Donald Trump Blasted 'Gavin Newscum'

Photo of Donald Trump penned a long rant pointed at Gavin Newsom.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump penned a long rant pointed at Gavin Newsom.

The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting took place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to January 23, bringing together roughly 3,000 global leaders to address major issues like climate change, AI and geopolitical conflicts.

Trump, 79, blasted "Gavin Newscum" on Thursday, January 22, mocking him as the "'Lame Duck' Governor of a failing state" after they both attended the event.

Donald Trump Called Gavin Newsom 'Embarrassing'

Photo of vin Newsom's handling of California.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump mocked Gavin Newsom's handling of California.

"[Newsom] should not be at Davos running around screaming for the attention of Foreign leaders, and embarrassing our country," the president wrote via Truth Social in a lengthy response. "He made a mockery of himself, and everybody, including his staff and knows it."

Trump slammed the California governor for his handling of the state, adding, "With a record like he's got, the ruination of one of the most beautiful places on Earth, where people are leaving in droves, it is unimaginable that he could run for President, but who knows, it's a very strange world."

Gavin Newsom Blasted World Leaders

Photo of Gavin Newsom blasted world leaders for the 'pathetic' response to the Trump administration.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom blasted world leaders for the 'pathetic' response to the Trump administration.

Trump's rant comes one day after multiple outlets reported that Newsom blasted world leaders on Tuesday, January 20, for a "pathetic" response to recent moves by the Trump Administration, particularly pressure to acquire Greenland from Denmark.

“I can’t take this complicity,” Newsom said. “People are rolling over. I should’ve brought a bunch of kneepads for all the world leaders.”

Newsom reported positive feedback on his harsh comments, telling the press on Wednesday, January 21, that he "heard a surprising number say: ‘I’m glad you made those comments.'"

Gavin Newsom Called Donald Trump's Speech 'Boring'

Photo of Gavin Newsom didn't mince his words when discussing Donald Trump's speech.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom didn't mince his words when discussing Donald Trump's speech.

“The exact opposite of what you might expect," he said. "They need to hear those comments and to know that people in America have that point of view and perspective."

Though Newsom wanted to "name names," he declined to reveal who made those comments to him.

Newsom also shared criticism about Trump's speech in Davos that day, calling it "remarkably boring" and "insignificant."

“And there were boorish parts of it, but those were not even that consequential, including name-checking people he likes, people he didn’t like,” Newsom said. “So honestly, I was just a little disappointed. I was a little nonplussed.”

