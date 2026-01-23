Gavin Newsom Jokes He Lives 'Rent Free' in Donald Trump’s Head After President Melts Down at Same Switzerland Event
Jan. 23 2026, Published 5:50 p.m. ET
Gavin Newsom had a cheeky response after Donald Trump blasted him in a bizarre rant following their attendance at a global forum in Switzerland earlier this week.
"Rent free," Newsom, 58, wrote via X as he reposted the president's 158-word attack on him.
Donald Trump Blasted 'Gavin Newscum'
The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting took place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to January 23, bringing together roughly 3,000 global leaders to address major issues like climate change, AI and geopolitical conflicts.
Trump, 79, blasted "Gavin Newscum" on Thursday, January 22, mocking him as the "'Lame Duck' Governor of a failing state" after they both attended the event.
Donald Trump Called Gavin Newsom 'Embarrassing'
"[Newsom] should not be at Davos running around screaming for the attention of Foreign leaders, and embarrassing our country," the president wrote via Truth Social in a lengthy response. "He made a mockery of himself, and everybody, including his staff and knows it."
Trump slammed the California governor for his handling of the state, adding, "With a record like he's got, the ruination of one of the most beautiful places on Earth, where people are leaving in droves, it is unimaginable that he could run for President, but who knows, it's a very strange world."
Gavin Newsom Blasted World Leaders
Trump's rant comes one day after multiple outlets reported that Newsom blasted world leaders on Tuesday, January 20, for a "pathetic" response to recent moves by the Trump Administration, particularly pressure to acquire Greenland from Denmark.
“I can’t take this complicity,” Newsom said. “People are rolling over. I should’ve brought a bunch of kneepads for all the world leaders.”
Newsom reported positive feedback on his harsh comments, telling the press on Wednesday, January 21, that he "heard a surprising number say: ‘I’m glad you made those comments.'"
Gavin Newsom Called Donald Trump's Speech 'Boring'
“The exact opposite of what you might expect," he said. "They need to hear those comments and to know that people in America have that point of view and perspective."
Though Newsom wanted to "name names," he declined to reveal who made those comments to him.
Newsom also shared criticism about Trump's speech in Davos that day, calling it "remarkably boring" and "insignificant."
“And there were boorish parts of it, but those were not even that consequential, including name-checking people he likes, people he didn’t like,” Newsom said. “So honestly, I was just a little disappointed. I was a little nonplussed.”