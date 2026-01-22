Politics Donald Trump Trolled for Boasting About NATO Calling Him 'Our Daddy' as He Confuses Greenland With Iceland: 'Beyond Disgusting' Source: mega 'Until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me,' the president said. Allie Fasanella Jan. 22 2026, Published 5:11 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump is being mocked again after repeatedly mixing up Greenland and Iceland while bragging about NATO chief Mark Rutte calling him "daddy." Speaking during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, January 22, the U.S. president rambled, "I'm helping Europe, I'm helping NATO...and until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me. They called me daddy, right, last time?" "A very smart man said, 'He's our daddy.' He's running it," he went on. "I went from running it to being a horrible human being."

Trump on Greenland: “Iceland, they love me… They called me ‘Daddy’ last time. A very smart man said, ‘He’s our daddy. He’s running it.”



His brain is cooked. Absolutely cooked.



Trump on Greenland: "Iceland, they love me… They called me 'Daddy' last time. A very smart man said, 'He's our daddy. He's running it."

His brain is cooked. Absolutely cooked.

pic.twitter.com/I1cPslPXjc — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) January 21, 2026

Social media users were disgusted by Donald Trump's comments.

Social media was quick to react Trump's remarks, with one person saying "his brain is cooked." Another user wrote, "He got the terrible human being part right," while a third commented, "Yuck!" A fourth quipped, "A reminder this not an SNL skit…" while someone else chimed in, "He’s beyond disgusting and disappointing," "The referees on the sideline need to call it. This is game over for him. He can’t catch his breath. He doesn’t know what he’s saying," another wrote.

Why Did Mark Rutte Call Donald Trump 'Daddy'?

Mark Rutte referred to Donald Trump as 'daddy' in June 2025.

The NATO Secretary General made the cringey "daddy" comment after the U.S. struck Iranian nuclear facilities during Tehran's conflict with Israel in June 2025. In response to Trump using the F-word while comparing Iran and Israel to unruly children fighting, Rutte awkwardly joked, "And then Daddy has to sometimes use strong language." When asked later about Rutte's nickname for him, the POTUS blushed and told reporters, "I think he likes me," explaining Rutte used the term "very affectionately."

Donald Trump Might Be Losing His U.S. Allies

Next to none of the U.S.' traditional Western European allies were in attendance at Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony.

Trump's embarrassing WEF speech comes as he continues to irk America's allies with his obsessive efforts to acquire Greenland from NATO ally Denmark. The president's "Board of Peace" signing ceremony on Thursday drew a humiliatingly small crowd with representatives from fewer than 20 countries in attendance. Just one of America's traditional Western European allies showed up: Hungary. Pretending not to care about the absent countries, he told those who attended, "I like, actually, this group. I like every single one of them. Can you believe it? Usually I have two or three that I don’t like. I don’t find them up here."

Donald Trump Didn't Seem Well at the World Economic Forum

Donald Trump appeared unwell at the World Economic Forum on Thursday, January 22.