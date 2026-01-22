Donald Trump Trolled for Boasting About NATO Calling Him 'Our Daddy' as He Confuses Greenland With Iceland: 'Beyond Disgusting'
Donald Trump is being mocked again after repeatedly mixing up Greenland and Iceland while bragging about NATO chief Mark Rutte calling him "daddy."
Speaking during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, January 22, the U.S. president rambled, "I'm helping Europe, I'm helping NATO...and until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me. They called me daddy, right, last time?"
"A very smart man said, 'He's our daddy.' He's running it," he went on. "I went from running it to being a horrible human being."
Social media was quick to react Trump's remarks, with one person saying "his brain is cooked."
Another user wrote, "He got the terrible human being part right," while a third commented, "Yuck!"
A fourth quipped, "A reminder this not an SNL skit…" while someone else chimed in, "He’s beyond disgusting and disappointing,"
"The referees on the sideline need to call it. This is game over for him. He can’t catch his breath. He doesn’t know what he’s saying," another wrote.
Why Did Mark Rutte Call Donald Trump 'Daddy'?
The NATO Secretary General made the cringey "daddy" comment after the U.S. struck Iranian nuclear facilities during Tehran's conflict with Israel in June 2025.
In response to Trump using the F-word while comparing Iran and Israel to unruly children fighting, Rutte awkwardly joked, "And then Daddy has to sometimes use strong language."
When asked later about Rutte's nickname for him, the POTUS blushed and told reporters, "I think he likes me," explaining Rutte used the term "very affectionately."
Donald Trump Might Be Losing His U.S. Allies
Trump's embarrassing WEF speech comes as he continues to irk America's allies with his obsessive efforts to acquire Greenland from NATO ally Denmark.
The president's "Board of Peace" signing ceremony on Thursday drew a humiliatingly small crowd with representatives from fewer than 20 countries in attendance. Just one of America's traditional Western European allies showed up: Hungary.
Pretending not to care about the absent countries, he told those who attended, "I like, actually, this group. I like every single one of them. Can you believe it? Usually I have two or three that I don’t like. I don’t find them up here."
Donald Trump Didn't Seem Well at the World Economic Forum
When the POTUS wasn't speaking at the forum in the Swiss alps, he appeared visibly exhausted and out of it, at one point examining his hand slathered in makeup to cover up bruises.
At another point while his son-in-law Jared Kushner spoke, he was reportedly blinking slowly, seemingly trying not to fall asleep.
Trump's swollen "cankles" — likely a symptom of chronic venous insufficiency, which he was diagnosed with in 2025 — were also on display.