Gavin Newsom Questions Donald Trump's Mental Capacity Amid Troop Deployment Controversy

Photo of Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Governor Gavin Newsom questioned Donald Trump's mental fitness over his troop deployment orders.

By:

July 1 2025, Published 8:44 p.m. ET

In a dramatic turn of events, California Governor Gavin Newsom recently expressed serious concerns about President Donald Trump's mental state following a humorous yet alarming miscommunication between the two.

The incident arose when President Trump allegedly misremembered the last time he spoke with Newsom, telling a reporter it was "yesterday."

Newsom, however, clarified that he had not been in contact with the president the previous day and hadn't received any messages or voicemails from him.

Photo of Gavin Newsom
Source: MEGA

Governor Gavin Newsom voiced concerns about Donald Trump’s mental state after a troubling miscommunication.

The governor's remarks come during a time of intense scrutiny surrounding the President's cognitive health, igniting conversations nationwide about the implications of such a lapse in memory, especially given Trump's current role in deploying troops to Los Angeles.

He emphasized, "Americans should be worried that the president who is sending troops to L.A. to handle protests cannot remember the last time he spoke on the phone with Newsom."

His concern was mirrored by many who argue that the stakes are too high for anyone in Trump's position to struggle with such fundamental aspects of communication and situational awareness.

Photo of L.A. protesters
Source: MEGA

The president's decision to deploy U.S. troops to Los Angeles sparked debate and protests.

The controversial troop deployment follows days of protests in Los Angeles, fueled by outrage over Trump's escalated enforcement of immigration laws. The president ordered the deployment of approximately 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to the city amid widespread public demonstrations.

While Trump's administration has characterized the soldiers' presence as necessary for preserving law and order, opposition voices have pointed to critical logistical issues surrounding the operation.

Concerns arose not only over Trump's mental state but also regarding the welfare of the troops stationed in Los Angeles.

Newsom noted that images emerged of National Guardsmen sleeping on the floor without sufficient food, water or basic provisions. Commentary on social media critiqued the conditions, with one user stating, "How can we expect our brave men and women in uniform to operate effectively when they are neglected like this?"

Photo of California National Guards
Source: MEGA

Concerns grew over the welfare of troops in Los Angeles.

As the unfolding situation developed, Newsom filed an emergency request in federal court on the same day that news of the troop reassignment broke, seeking to block Trump's administration from employing the National Guard and Marines for immigration raids in Los Angeles. The filing articulated that there was a "change in orders" for the California National Guard, which had originally been deployed to secure federal buildings.

The state's request also included a declaration from Paul Eck, deputy general counsel of the California Military Department. Eck confirmed that they were informed of plans from the Pentagon to redirect the California National Guard to provide support for immigration operations — a move that would likely include securing perimeters around areas of impending raids.

Source: @KTLA 5/YOUTUBE

Gavin Newsom trolled Donald Trump.

Notably, this shift came after the Governor attempted to leverage humor against the President by sharing a lighthearted video depicting one of Trump's Truth Social posts in the voice of Emperor Palpatine, the famous villain from the Star Wars saga.

The video paired comedic narration with images of the Galactic Empire, which have drawn many internet users' attention, generating both laughter and bewilderment.

In one of his posts, Trump characterized the deployment as a critical measure: "We made a great decision in sending the National Guard to deal with the violent, instigated riots in California. If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated."

He criticized Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, saying they should be thanking him for his support.

Photo of President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president criticized Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass, saying they should thank him for his support.

In contrast, the governor's camp denounced Trump's remarks as inflammatory and careless. Newsom referred to Trump as "the very incompetent 'Governor,' Gavin Newscum," while expressing that Trump's administration has been "amiss" from addressing the specific needs and concerns of California citizens amidst the current unrest.

