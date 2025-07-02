Gavin Newsom Questions Donald Trump's Mental Capacity Amid Troop Deployment Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, California Governor Gavin Newsom recently expressed serious concerns about President Donald Trump's mental state following a humorous yet alarming miscommunication between the two.

The incident arose when President Trump allegedly misremembered the last time he spoke with Newsom, telling a reporter it was "yesterday."

Newsom, however, clarified that he had not been in contact with the president the previous day and hadn't received any messages or voicemails from him.